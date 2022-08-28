Adil Hussain calls Quentin Tarantino most ‘overrated filmmaker’ in cinema history. Here's why

The rest of the world might call him a cinema legend but actor Adil Hussain isn't all that impressed by Quentin Tarantino. The Hollywood filmmaker said something about French filmmaker François Truffaut that did not sit too well with Adil. (Also read: Quentin Tarantino dissects Joker's talk show scene)

In the September issue of Sight & Sound, Quentin talked about a bunch of his contemporaries and their work. He als François. “[Claude Chabrol’s] thrillers are drastically better than the abysmal Truffaut-Hitchcock movies, which I think are just awful,” he said. “I’m not a Truffaut fan that much anyway. There are some exceptions, the main one being The Story of Adele H. But for the most part, I feel about Truffaut like I feel about Ed Wood. I think he’s a very passionate, bumbling amateur.”

Adil Hussain's tweet.

Responding to a news piece on the same comment, Adil took to Twitter to give his own opinion of Quentin. "Quentin Tarantino is one of most Overrated Film Makers in the History of Cinema. His comments Truffaut not be taken seriously," he wrote.

Well, Quentin has delivered critically-acclaimed Hollywood films such as Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained, Kill Bill Vol 1 and 2, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and more. He's won the Academy Award seven times in his career.

He is also never the one to shy away from making controversial statement. He recently mentioned how the Val Kilmer cameo in Top Gun: Maverick looked a bit too cheap, even if it ended up working for the film. Appearing on CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast, Quentin said he found that reunion "almost too cheap." He then added, “But it absolutely works. It's a bit like Charlie Chaplin dying on stage for the last scene of Limelight...but it f***ing works. You're waiting for it and the f***ing scene delivers."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON