After Barbenheimer, Robert Downey Jr wants 2026 Christmas to be ‘Dunesday’ in box office clash with Timothée Chalamet

This time, the star is aiming for a box office bonanza with ‘Dunesday’, which is a term he coined for the box office release of his film, Avengers: Doomsday and Timothée Chalamet's Dune: Part Three. Both films are set to release in theatres on December 18, right before Christmas. The two stars met in LA on Wednesday for a special screening of Chalamet’s recent release Marty Supreme. A clip from the event was shared on X by a fan page of Timothée.

Who can forget the Barbenheimer event at the box office? Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer led a cultural phenomenon in the summer of 2023, with the simultaneous release of two vastly different blockbuster films. Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr, who went on to win an Oscar for that film, seems interested in replicating some of that magic again for his upcoming release.

At the event, Robert said, "We both have films opening on December 18, and we decided to coin it … We’re thinking Dunesday.’ We’ll see if we’re still friends by then.”

About both the films Avengers: Doomsday is a star-studded tentpole for the MCU. Robert Downey Jr is returning to play the villain, Doctor Doom, in the multiverse-crossing movie. Other returning heroes include Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

Meanwhile, Dune Part Three is based on Frank Herbert's 1969 novel, Dune Messiah, which follows Atreides' struggles with the consequences of his Fremen-led jihad upon his ascension to Emperor Muad'Dib. It also stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. The sequel also added Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, and Souheila Yacoub to the cast. Jason Momoa will reprise his role in the upcoming third film.