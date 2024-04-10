 After Barbie and The Sims, Margot Robbie's live-action Monopoly movie in the works | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
After Barbie and The Sims, Margot Robbie's live-action Monopoly movie in the works

ByAshima Grover
Apr 10, 2024 11:37 PM IST

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment is backing yet another quirky live-action adaptation after winning the golden bag with Barbie.

It's raining money. Margot Robbie's next station, following her journey to the plastic world of Barbieland and the sandbox game arena of The Sims, is the board game Monopoly.

LuckyChap Entertainment principals, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, are producing the Monopoly movie with Hasbro Entertainment.
The 33-year-old Australian actress and producer's company LuckyChap has set eyes on its latest project - the live-action feature translation of the economy-themed Monopoly world. Hasbro Entertainment and Robbie's partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara are also onboard the producers' train.

Lionsgate has trusted Robbie's team to take on the challenge after their blockbuster turned Mattel dolls a success overnight once again. Margot's production house has previously also backed movies like I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman. They're also attached to the Sundance film My Old Ass, which is now owned by Amazon MGM Studios, and the forthcoming Universal Pictures Christmas flick Naughty.

Also read | Mean Girls star Avantika barraged with unsolicited online hate as live-action Tangled movie rumours spin out of control

What do we know about Margot Robbie's Monopoly movie?

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson announced the new Monopoly movie at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, claiming that Robbie's company has a “clear point of view” on the film's subject. Although the plot details are shrouded in mystery, Fogelson was proud to have the production team aboard, for the supposed “next blockbuster,” as he branded it. 

LuckyChap also swung into light-hearted banter, commenting, “Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended.”

Lionsgate officials, James Myers and Robert Melnik, are closely attached to the ambitious project's deal on behalf of the studio. 

In March 2024, The Sims movie adaptation was announced. The principal LuckyChap trio is handling that movie alongside Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee. All cast details for both films are yet to be announced. As for the crew involvement, The Sims feature has already boarded a director. Kate Herron, who helmed the Loki series, will be sitting in the director's chair for this eccentric live-action outing. She's co-writing it with Briony Redman. The formidable duo had previously collaborated on a Doctor Who episode. 

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
