Ahead of Oscar 2021, a list of nominees in main categories

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 93rd Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Mank leads the nominations with 10, but experts have picked road movie Nomadland as the one to beat in several top categories including best picture.

- Best picture -

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Best director -

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

- Best actor -

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

- Best actress -

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

- Best supporting actor -

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

- Best supporting actress -

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

- Best international feature film -

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

- Best animated feature -

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

- Best documentary feature -

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

- Best original screenplay -

Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson and Shaka King

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal - Darius Marder and Abraham Marder

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

- Best adapted screenplay -

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern

The Father - Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Nomadland - Chloe Zhao

One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

- Films with five or more nominations -

Mank - 10

The Father - 6

Judas and the Black Messiah - 6

Minari - 6

Nomadland - 6

Sound of Metal - 6

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - 6

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - 5

Promising Young Woman - 5

