Ahead of Oscar 2021, a list of nominees in main categories
- With Academy Awards just around the corner, here are the nominees in all key categories.
Here are the nominees in key categories for the 93rd Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Mank leads the nominations with 10, but experts have picked road movie Nomadland as the one to beat in several top categories including best picture.
- Best picture -
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Best director -
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Best actor -
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
- Best actress -
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
- Best supporting actor -
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best supporting actress -
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari
- Best international feature film -
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
- Best animated feature -
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
- Best documentary feature -
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
- Best original screenplay -
Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson and Shaka King
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal - Darius Marder and Abraham Marder
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
- Best adapted screenplay -
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern
The Father - Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Nomadland - Chloe Zhao
One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
- Films with five or more nominations -
Mank - 10
The Father - 6
Judas and the Black Messiah - 6
Minari - 6
Nomadland - 6
Sound of Metal - 6
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - 6
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - 5
Promising Young Woman - 5