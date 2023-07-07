Alan Alda auctions M*A*S*H boots and dog tags for communicating science centre

Eminent American actor Alan Alda, best known for his role as Benjamin Franklin ‘Hawkeye’ Pierce on the hit TV show M*A*S*H, is parting with his cherished combat boots and dog tags for a noble cause.

FILE - Actor Alan Alda attends the "Marriage Story" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York. The combat boots and dog tags that Alda wore every day as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M*A*S*H" meant so much to him that when the show ended 40 years ago, he took them with him. But now, he's ready to let them go to benefit another passion: his center that helps scientists communicate better. Heritage Auctions is offering up the worn boots and dog tags on July 28 in Dallas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 87-year-old actor has decided to donate these iconic keepsakes for an auction, with the proceeds going to the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University in New York, according to the Associated Press.

Established in 2009 by Alda himself, the Alda Center aims to enhance the communication skills of scientists and doctors through various exercises and strategies.

The auction of Alda's memorabilia will support the center's mission of improving science communication.

The New York City native wore the combat boots and military identification pieces during the 11-season run of M*A*S*H, which first aired in 1972.

The show depicted the experiences of a medical unit during the Korean War, with Hawkeye Pierce serving as a quick-witted and skilled surgeon who often lightened the atmosphere with humor and practical jokes.

The actor's involvement went beyond acting, as he also wrote and directed the final episode of the series. His remarkable performance in M*A*S*H earned him five Emmy awards.

Speaking about the significance of the donated items, Alda explained that the boots and dog tags were gifted to him by the show's costume department.

Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (AP)

He shared, "They made an impression on me every day that we shot the show. There's an old belief among actors that when you put the shoes of the character on, it's easier to believe you're the character, and I think the boots had that effect on me."

‘The Longest Ride’ actor discovered that the military identification tags were inscribed with the name "Hawkeye," but he noticed that they actually carried the names of two men, Hersie Davenport and Morriss D. Levine, who he believes were real soldiers. Seeing these names daily had a profound impact on him, fostering a connection with the experiences of actual servicemen.

Initially displayed on a shelf in his office, the veteran actor eventually moved the boots and dog tags into a closet. He now sees the upcoming auction as an opportunity for these meaningful items to have a new purpose.

"I saw this as a chance to put them to work again," he stated.

The auction will be organized by Heritage Auctions and is scheduled to take place on July 28 in Dallas, Texas.

