Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alfonso Cuaron says he almost directed a James Bond film

PTI |
Dec 02, 2024 05:36 PM IST

Alfonso Cuaron says he almost directed a James Bond film

Los Angeles, Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron says he was once offered to direct a James Bond film, but he decided to turn it down as he was "troubled about the idea of doing it".

Alfonso Cuaron says he almost directed a James Bond film
Alfonso Cuaron says he almost directed a James Bond film

While Cuaron didn't reveal which Bond film he was supposed to direct, he said he eventually passed over the project after a dinner with fellow filmmaker Joel Coen.

"Ages ago I was offered a 'Bond' film. And I said, ‘Yeah, cool. Maybe Bond. I am going to do one.’ And then when the process started and I was going to shoot all the dialogue and stuff, there was a team doing all the action scenes. It kind of felt very weird. I was troubled about the idea of doing it," the Mexican filmmaker said during a session at the ongoing Marrakech Film Festival.

Cuaron, known for hits such as "Y Tu Mama Tambien", "Gravity", "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban", and "Roma", recalled taking Coen's advice on the Bond film.

"I had dinner with Joel Coen, and I said, ‘Joel, what do you think of Bond?’ And he said, ‘Oh cool, I enjoy Bond.’ I said, ‘Would you do a Bond film?'”

According to the director, Coen replied: "It probably falls into the category of a film I want to watch but not do."

Cuaron then said he learned the lesson that there are "some films I prefer to watch and not do".

The filmmaker also spoke about directing "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" , when he had not even read the books penned by JK Rowling on which the popular fantasy film franchise was based.

“I had written ‘Children of Men’ that nobody wanted to do. I was unemployed. I was going to have a child. This film was offered to me, and I didn’t want to do it because I didn’t know anything about 'Harry Potter'.”

After he read the books, he said to himself: “There is something good here! I will give it a try.”

And “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, the third film in the eight-part franchise, went on to become "the best" filmmaking experience.

"I learned like crazy. It was a crash course in visual effects. It was a really pleasant experience," he added.

Cuaron's latest work is the Apple TV thriller series "Disclaimer", starring Leila George, Cate Blanchett and Louis Partridge.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On