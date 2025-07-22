All Predator movies in order: The ultimate viewing guide ahead of Predator: Badlands

With Predator: Badlands on the way, fans are heading back to the earlier films to see how it all connects. The Predator timeline is not that simple as it stretches across centuries, includes alien crossovers, and jumps between Earth and deep space. Hence, watching in the right order makes a big difference. Here’s a breakdown of every Predator film, first in chronological order, then by release date. Predator: Badlands is set to hit the theaters on November 7(YouTube)

Predator movies in chronological order

1. Prey (2022) - The earliest entry in the franchise. It is set in 1719 and follows a young Comanche woman named Naru as she faces a Predator for the first time on the North American plains.

2. Alien vs. Predator (2004) - Set in the present day. A group of scientists discovers an ancient pyramid buried in Antarctica, where Predators and Xenomorphs fight in a deadly rite of passage.

3. Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) - This one picks up right after the events of AVP. A Predator-Alien hybrid crashes in Colorado, and things go downhill fast. It is the bloodiest of the bunch.

4. Predator (1987) - The original film. A military team is dropped into a jungle for what seems like a rescue mission-until they’re hunted one by one. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars.

5. Predator 2 (1990) - The action moves to Los Angeles, 1997. A new Predator is hunting during a brutal heatwave. Danny Glover plays a detective trying to stop it.

6. Predators (2010) - This one doesn’t take place on Earth. A group of strangers wakes up on a strange planet, only to realize they’re being hunted for sport by a new breed of Predator.

7. The Predator (2018) - A rogue Predator arrives on Earth, followed by a larger, upgraded one. The story expands the lore with talk of genetic enhancements and global threats.

8. Predator: Badlands (2025) - Set to release on November 7, the latest film's plot details are currently under wraps. However, reports suggest a different setting and a new chapter in the Predator story.

Predator movies by release date

• Predator (1987)

• Predator 2 (1990)

• Alien vs. Predator (2004)

• Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

• Predators (2010)

• The Predator (2018)

• Prey (2022)

• Predator: Badlands (2025)

What to Know About Predator: Badlands

Not much is official yet, but early word is this film could go off-world. Some believe it might connect back to Prey, others think it’ll follow the events of The Predator. Either way, it is expected to explore more of the Yautja (Predator) background-and bring the franchise somewhere new.

FAQs:

1. Is there really a Predator 6 movie?

Yes, Predator: Badlands is considered the sixth main instalment in the Predator franchise (not counting the AVP spinoffs). It's currently in development and set for release in 2025.

2. Are all Predator movies connected?

Most of them loosely connect through the presence of the Predator species, but the films often feature standalone stories with different characters, locations, and time periods. Only a few direct callbacks link them together.

3. Is Arnold Schwarzenegger in all the Predator movies?

No, Arnold Schwarzenegger only appears in the original Predator (1987). His character, Dutch, is referenced in later media but doesn’t return in any of the sequels.

4. What order should I watch all Alien and Predator movies?

If you want to watch by timeline, start with Prey, then follow with the two Alien vs. Predator films, then the Predator movies in order, and finally the Alien saga. If watching by release, it’s best to follow each franchise separately until they cross over in AVP.