Amber Heard reportedly fires PR team after ‘bad headlines’ in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp

Actor Amber Heard has reportedly fired her entire PR team and abruptly switched to a new one. As per a report, the actor took the drastic step as she was ‘upset’ by the headlines surrounding her conduct in her ongoing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The high-profile defamation lawsuit has been going on since April 11 on the outskirts of the US capital Washington DC. Also read: Johnny Depp can't control his laughter in court as the bodyguard is asked about actor's genitals. Watch

According to the New York Post, sources have confirmed that Amber has switched to a new PR firm in the middle of the trial, after apparently being frustrated with the negative coverage coming her way during the trial. “She doesn’t like bad headlines,” a source told the publication. The story quoted another source saying that Amber is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”

Johnny Depp has sued Amber for $50 million, claiming that she defamed him in a 2018 op-ed piece for Washington Post where she spoke about surviving domestic abuse. They claim that the piece ended up damaging his film career and reputation. Following allegations of domestic abuse, the actor was dropped from the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, where he had a starring role. Amber’s lawyers claim that it does not amount to defamation as Amber did not name Johnny in the piece and wrote it in the larger interests.

The trial has been underway for three weeks and Johnny has already testified. In his testimony, Johnny claimed he was himself a victim of abuse at the hands of Amber and not the other way around. Amber is set to take the stand in a few days.

The American trial comes less than two years after Johnny lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that had labeled him a “wife-beater". A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Amber and put her in fear for her life.

Johnny and Amber met during the shooting of The Rum Diary, an adaptation of a Hunter S. Thompson's novel. They got married in 2015 but filed for divorce within a year. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

