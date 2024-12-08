Amber Heard spotted strolling with daughter Oonagh in Madrid after baby number 2 announcement: Pics

The paparazzi spotted former actor Amber Heard in Madrid as she stepped out with her daughter Oonagh. The mother-daughter outing came a day after it was revealed that Amber is pregnant with her second baby. Amber Heard is a happy mom as she spends time with her daughter in Madrid.

TMZ posted pictures of Amber and Oonagh on Instagram. Amber was seen in a white shirt and a black coat. Her daughter was in a cut pink and blue fluffy dress. (Also read: Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is pregnant with second child in Spain; ‘she’s happy’ for Oonagh Paige: Report)

Amber-Oonagh's day out

Social media was nasty as per usual with their comments on the photos but a few were happy to see Amber happy and thriving. “Happy for her,” wrote a person. “She’s gorgeous,” wrote another. “She looks happy,” wrote a person.

Others commented, “Leave her alone already, she’s living in Madrid for privacy, let her have it, we truly don’t care what she’s up too.” A person wrote, “We still hate her so don't care.”

Becoming a mom again

On Friday, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed that she is expecting her second child. This joyous announcement comes three years after the 38-year-old welcomed her first daughter, Oonagh Paige, into the world in 2021.

According to the spokesperson, while Heard's pregnancy is still in its early stages, the actor is thrilled with the news. The statement expressed, "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige," as per People Magazine.

This pregnancy marks a new chapter for the Aquaman star, who has kept her personal life largely private but still shared glimpses of her journey with fans over the past few years.

As the actor approaches motherhood for the second time, she reflects on how her life has changed since the birth of her daughter Oonagh, whom she has often described as the beginning of a new and fulfilling chapter.

Amber Heard's decision to become a mother has always been deeply personal. In July 2021, she opened up about her choice to become a mother on her own terms. On Instagram, the actress shared a heartfelt post, accompanied by a photo of herself cuddling baby Oonagh. In the post, she reflected, "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," explaining that she made the decision independently.

This pregnancy announcement comes at a time when Amber has kept a low profile, especially following the highly publicized legal battles with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

While the actor has remained relatively out of the spotlight, she continues to reflect on the lessons she has learned and her role as a mother.

Amber's legal struggles with Johnny Depp have been widely reported over the past few years, but she has made it clear that her daughter Oonagh is her priority.

As per People magazine, during a 2022 interview with Savannah Guthrie, Amber discussed how she would eventually explain the publicized legal battles to her daughter when she is old enough to understand.

"I think no matter what, it will mean something," Amber said, adding, "I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth," according to People magazine.

As Amber enters her second pregnancy, her focus is firmly on her daughter and her role as a mother. "I get to be a mom full-time. I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers," she added, indicating how motherhood has become her most important and fulfilling role.

(With ANI inputs)