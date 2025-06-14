American Love Story unveils first look of Paul Kelly, Sarah Pidgeon as America’s most glamorous couple

Ryan Murphy has surprised fans with the first look of Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon as John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette from upcoming FX series American Love Story. The camera test images showcase some of the couple's iconic moments.(Instagram/ryanmurphyproductions)

The images from the screen tests were shared on Ryan Murphy Productions' Instagram on Friday.

It was also revealed that American Love Story will have its premiere in February 2026.

Paul Kelly, Sarah Pidgeon's first look details

In the multiple photographs, Paul Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon can be seen in full costume and makeup to portray JFK Jr. and Bessette.

The camera test images showcase some of the couple's iconic moments. This includes JFK Jr.'s three-piece suit and the casual open vest-pageboy cap combo, as well as Bessette's sleek leather looks.

In the post, Murphy shared that production began this week in New York City and they are planning its premiere during the week of Valentine’s Day next year.

"Here are some stills from our LOVE STORY camera test. We started shooting this week in New York City and can’t wait until you see the romantic and tragic love story between America’s prince, JFK Jr., and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette—out Valentine’s Day week of 2026," read the caption.

Murphy said he was "thrilled" to introduce Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn and Paul Kelly as JFK Jr. This comes after more than a thousand actors auditioned for the two roles, he stated, while calling them as the "perfect choices."

American Love Story: What to know

The upcoming series is based on the infamous romance of JFK Jr., son of former US President John F. Kennedy, and Bessette, a fashion publicist. They first met in 1992 when she used to work for Calvin Klein and got to work with Kennedy.

They tied the knot in September 1996 at a private ceremony, following two years of courtship.

On July 16, 1999, the couple died in a plane crash when JFK Jr. was flying Bessette and her sister Lauren from New Jersey to Martha's Vineyard.

American Love Story will also feature Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy, Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, among others.

FAQs

1. Where can I watch American Love Story Season 1?

American Love Story is an upcoming series for FX.

2. Who will play JFK Jr.?

Paul Kelly will be seen as JFK Jr.

3. Who is going to play Carolyn Bessette Kennedy?

Sarah Pidgeon will play the role of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

