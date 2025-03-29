Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ana de Armas' THIS ‘mischievous charm’ drawing Tom Cruise closer than ever

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 29, 2025 10:35 AM IST

Tom Cruise finds Ana de Armas's personality appealing, similar to his exes.

Tom Cruise is particularly drawn to a specific “personality quirk” Ana de Armas shares with some of his exes, which sparked the action star's interest more and more. The Bond Girl has a “mischievous charm” that the Mission Impossible star just can't ignore.

Rumours of a romance surfaced after Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dined together pre-Valentine’s Day, with insiders noting Cruise's desire to work with her due to her talent and connections.(AP/PTI, Michael Tran/AFP)
Rumours of a romance surfaced after Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dined together pre-Valentine’s Day, with insiders noting Cruise's desire to work with her due to her talent and connections.(AP/PTI, Michael Tran/AFP)

Rumour mills started churning about a possible romance between the two after they were spotted dining together the night before Valentine’s Day in 2025.

“He wants to do a movie with her because she’s successfully worked with almost every one of his rivals just over the last five or six years,” an onlooker told US Sun.

ALSO READ| Tom Cruise is 'going out of his way' to impress Ana de Armas as she 'allows herself to be wooed': Report

“And Ana also has that personality quirk, similar to Tom’s exes Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, where she doesn’t give a flying f**k what people say about her or think about her.” They also described de Armas as having a “mischievous charm” and the ability to make people feel included in her humour.

“You can legitimately call her The Leading Man Whisperer because she connects so well with these men, and some of them are 20 years older than she is,” the source explained.

Cruise is ‘going out of his way’ to impress de Armas

Originally from Cuba, the Deep Water star moved to Madrid at 18 and gained recognition through her role in a popular TV series. Her career took off even further when she relocated to Los Angeles in 2014, securing major roles in films like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out.

While late 2024 reports connected her to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, her current relationship status remains uncertain.

Earlier, an insider told In Touch Weekly, “They are spending a lot of time together, and Tom is going out of his way to impress Ana.”

“Tom’s obviously sweet on her, [but he’s also been] pushing the idea of them working together. He thinks she’s extremely talented.”

ALSO READ| Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fuel romance rumours with second appearance in London. See pics

At the same time, de Armas reportedly isn’t entirely dismissing Cruise’s charm. “She is allowing herself to be wooed by Tom,” the insider claimed.

“Anyone who sees them together would have to admit they’d have great chemistry onscreen.”

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Ana de Armas' THIS ‘mischievous charm’ drawing Tom Cruise closer than ever
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On