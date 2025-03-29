Ana de Armas' THIS ‘mischievous charm’ drawing Tom Cruise closer than ever

Tom Cruise is particularly drawn to a specific “personality quirk” Ana de Armas shares with some of his exes, which sparked the action star's interest more and more. The Bond Girl has a “mischievous charm” that the Mission Impossible star just can't ignore. Rumours of a romance surfaced after Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dined together pre-Valentine’s Day, with insiders noting Cruise's desire to work with her due to her talent and connections.(AP/PTI, Michael Tran/AFP)

Rumour mills started churning about a possible romance between the two after they were spotted dining together the night before Valentine’s Day in 2025.

“He wants to do a movie with her because she’s successfully worked with almost every one of his rivals just over the last five or six years,” an onlooker told US Sun.

“And Ana also has that personality quirk, similar to Tom’s exes Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, where she doesn’t give a flying f**k what people say about her or think about her.” They also described de Armas as having a “mischievous charm” and the ability to make people feel included in her humour.

“You can legitimately call her The Leading Man Whisperer because she connects so well with these men, and some of them are 20 years older than she is,” the source explained.

Cruise is ‘going out of his way’ to impress de Armas

Originally from Cuba, the Deep Water star moved to Madrid at 18 and gained recognition through her role in a popular TV series. Her career took off even further when she relocated to Los Angeles in 2014, securing major roles in films like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out.

While late 2024 reports connected her to Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, her current relationship status remains uncertain.

Earlier, an insider told In Touch Weekly, “They are spending a lot of time together, and Tom is going out of his way to impress Ana.”

“Tom’s obviously sweet on her, [but he’s also been] pushing the idea of them working together. He thinks she’s extremely talented.”

At the same time, de Armas reportedly isn’t entirely dismissing Cruise’s charm. “She is allowing herself to be wooed by Tom,” the insider claimed.

“Anyone who sees them together would have to admit they’d have great chemistry onscreen.”