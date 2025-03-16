Menu Explore
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fuel romance rumours with second appearance in London. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Mar 16, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas first sparked romance rumours over Valentine's Day weekend last month when they were photographed together for the first time.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are unmistakably head over heels for each other. Following a romantic Valentine's Day, the rumoured couple reunited for their second joint public appearance in London. Also read: Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas step out in London over Valentine's Day week; click selfies with fans

Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas spark romance rumours with their public appearance.
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas spark romance rumours with their public appearance.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted again

According to People magazine, Tom and Ana were spotted out together in London again. The actors were seen arriving at the London Heliport via helicopter the evening of March 14. Both Tom, 62, and Ana, 36, opted for relaxed, casual attire, exuding a laid-back vibe as they stepped out together.

The Top Gun: Maverick star dressed down in black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while Ana layered a chic black trench coat over a crisp white tee, paired with jeans and sleek white sneakers.

Tom and Ana appeared to be in high spirits, engaging in lively conversation and sharing laughs with the Heliport staff as they went about their day. The rumoured couple was also spotted together at the same heliport on Thursday.

The entertainment portal has reached out to the actors’ representative but has not received an immediate response.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating rumours

Tom and Ana first sparked romance rumours over Valentine's Day weekend last month when they were photographed together for the first time. They were spotted walking in London's Soho neighborhood, with the Deep Water actor carrying bags of takeout from a restaurant. Both stopped to chat and take photographs with fans.

Neither Tom, who has been filming an Alejandro G. Iñárritu movie in England in recent months, nor Ana have commented on the rumours.

After a few days, the actor asked during a stroll in Madrid whether her outing with Tom was personal or work-related. She declined to answer, as seen in a video Spanish news agency Europa Press posted on February 17.

Ana has been previously linked romantically to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis in 2023 and dated Ben Affleck from 2020 to 2021.

