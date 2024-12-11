Andrew Garfield calls Shraddha Kapoor ‘very kind and gentle’ after their Stree-Spiderman meet-cute

Recently, from Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor, many Bollywood celebrities attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Shraddha Kapoor's picture with Andrew Garfield from the red carpet took over the internet. Now, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the Spider-Man actor has opened on his meeting with the Stree 2 actor. Shraddha Kapoor with Andrew Garfield at Red Sea International Film Festival.

Andrew Garfield on his meeting with Shraddha Kapoor

Andrew Garfield talked about his meeting with Shraddha Kapoor at the red carpet of Red Sea International Film Festival and said, "We had a lovely, very brief meeting at the red carpet.” Praising the Stree 2 actor, he added, “She seems very, very lovely and kind and gentle.”

A few days ago, Andrew and Zoya Akhtar served as the jury together at the Marrakech International Film Festival. The actor also expressed his admiration for the filmmaker and said, "And I was on the jury in Marrakech with Zoya Akhtar, who I really love. And I am very, very excited to see her films. I haven’t seen any of her films. We were talking about American cinema, British cinema, and Indian cinema, and we were bonding over our mutual love for RRR because that was a recent Indian film that’s obviously kind of broken through to the West.”

Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield's pic broke the internet

Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield broke the internet as they posed together at the red carpet. While Shraddha stunned in a regal gown drowned in colourful embellishments by Indian designer Falguni Shane Peacock, Andrew chose a classic brown suit and pinstriped white shirt. The two greeted each other and shook hands at the red carpet. Their photos and videos went viral on social media with fans calling them, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makda."

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movie Stree 2 which proved to be a huge success at the box office collecting ₹857 crore worldwide at the box office. Andrew Garfield, on the other hand, was last seen in the romantic drama, We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh. He next has After the Hunt, a thriller film directed by Luca Guadagnino, in the pipeline.