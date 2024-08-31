Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax' health updates after e-bike crash

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax is still recovering from his injuries sustained during an e-bike crash in Los Angeles traffic a month ago. A source told People that he is “doing ok” after weeks since the incident occurred. Pax met with an accident on July 29 while he was driving his bike through Los Feliz Boulevard at around 5 pm. He was hospitalised immediately and was on the mend even after he was released from the ICU ward. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax, is "doing ok" a month after his accident.(AP)

Also Read: Rapper Lil' Kim allegedly rips off festival promoter and ghosts after payment: Fraud complaint filed

Pax still on mends after bike accident

Regarding Pax’s health updates a month after his accident, the source told the media outlet, “It’s been a few weeks since the accident, but he’s still recovering and receiving treatments.” At the time of the accident, a source informed the news outlet that Jolie was distraught when she got a call about her son’s accident and her other children were “supporting Pax as best as they can." Pax suffered “complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," the insider added when he was released from the ICU.

At the time of the accident, Pax crashed into a car and sustained head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet while cruising on his bike in LA.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt had been “getting updates” regarding the recovery of his son’s recovery after being estranged from all his adult children. The source told the media outlet that Pitt “hasn't had any contact with Pax in years, but he still very much cares”.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in mid-August, Jolie confirmed that Pax was recovering from his accident injury but refused to divulge any other details.

Also Read: Leah Remini, Jennifer Lopez’s best friend, and husband Angelo Pagán announce divorce after 21 years

Angelina Jolie on Pax’s presence on her film sets

During the aforementioned interview, Jolie opened up about how Pax and his 23-year-old son, Maddox worked as part of the crew of her film Maria. She revealed how their presence on the set really “meant a lot” to her. She said, “When I would have really heavy times, they would come over and just give me a hug or a cup of tea. Usually when I’m expressing that much pain, it’s not in front of my children. You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry."

The Maleficent actor added, “So for them to be with you when you’re expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that. That’s usually for the shower."