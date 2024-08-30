Rapper Lil' Kim allegedly rips off festival promoter and ghosts after payment: Fraud complaint filed

Lil' Kim, the American rapper known for her fierce lyrics and bold style, is facing serious allegations of fraud. On August 28, a Toronto-based concert promoter filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming that she took a big paycheck for a scheduled music festival appearance and then failed to show up. The promoter alleges that Lil' Kim breached their contract and caused massive financial losses alongside fans outcry. Lil' Kim performs during BET's Rip the Runway 2012 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Andrew H Walker/Getty Images/AFP

Lil' Kim accused of fraud by concert promoter

According to a court document obtained by The Independent, “Lil’ Kim was enriched in the amount of $82,500.00 without posting online and/or performing at the Festival,” the complaint was reportedly filed on August 28.

The iconic rapper known for hits like Lady Marmalade, The Naked Truth, and Hard Core is no stranger to controversy. Kimberly Jones, who has faced legal issues including a prison sentence for perjury, has also been criticized for skipping out on scheduled performances, according to past employers.

Lil' Kim was to join Lil Wayne, Bow Wow, and others in the lineup

Lil Kim is facing a lawsuit filed by Remo Palladini, the promoter behind the failed "Hot in Toronto" music festival. Palladini had promised concert-goers a star-studded lineup, including Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Lil Jon, Fabolous, Bow Wow, Mya, Mario, and Lil Kim.

According to the lawsuit, Palladini and team began planning the festival in early 2024 and contacted a ‘middleman’ to secure the acts. Tickets for the event ranged from $240 to a staggering $13,500 and sold out quickly.

The legal action alleges that Palladini was assured by an intermediary that they would arrange a roster of performers, featuring Lil' Kim, for the event and oversee all financial transactions between Palladini and the musicians.

What was the case?

As per Independent, Lil’ Kim agreed to promote and perform at the Hot in Toronto festival but did not sign a formal contract. Despite this, Palladini paid a $82,500 deposit to a middleman. In April, Lil’ Wayne was removed from the lineup, leading to fan outrage. By May, the festival was officially cancelled.

A festival spokesperson previously stated that Lil Wayne's messed things up and made it super hard to find someone else to take his place. Fans who bought tickets expecting Lil Wayne were told they'd get their money back. But now, the tables have turned, with Palladini accusing Lil Kim of failing to fulfil her contractual obligations by not promoting the festival or performing even when the show was officially called off.