Angelina Jolie faces her kids' resistance as she plans to leave LA: ‘She underestimated how attached they are to…’

Angelina Jolie is reportedly feeling increasingly frustrated with her life in Los Angeles, eager to leave the city behind amid the ongoing drama surrounding her divorce from Brad Pitt. However, her plans have hit a major roadblock – her children, who are reluctant to leave the place they’ve called home. To make matters worse, the Maleficent star was left disheartened after being snubbed for the Best Actress Golden Globe for her highly anticipated comeback film, Maria, about opera legend Maria Callas. Angelina Jolie seeks to leave Los Angeles due to divorce drama but faces resistance from her children, who value their connections and opportunities in the city. (AFP)

Jolie’s kids against her wish to leave LA

An insider shared with RadarOnline, “Angie can't get out of Hollywood fast enough. She would love to start fresh somewhere else – either in Europe or Cambodia, where she's done so much humanitarian work."

Jolie shares six children– Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne are against her decision to move out of LA. The source told the outlet, “Angie assumed the kids would want to come with her, but what she underestimated was how attached they are to LA, where they have friends and want to launch their own careers.” They added, “The idea of abandoning all the opportunities in LA. to live overseas just isn't appealing to them and it's causing serious tension."

Is Jolie planning to shift to Cambodia?

As previously reported by RadarOnline.com, Jolie has been working on developing a vast plot of land in Battambang, Cambodia, which is home to the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, her charity dedicated to supporting the region. The project has been a significant focus for the actress, further fueling her desire to relocate.

The source shared, “For years, she's dreamed of having a family compound with all her children there. Unfortunately, it's gotten very complicated now that they're at an age where they have their own dreams and ambitions that don't align with hers."

Zahra is currently in her third year at Spelman College in Atlanta and the rest of the kids are living with the actor full-time, refusing to budge on the decision, according to the source.