Angelina Jolie has no intention to push her kids into anything: ‘Very aware of the potential…'

Angelina Jolie is brimming with excitement about her children’s bright futures. The proud mother-of-six, who shares Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt, is confident that her kids will excel in whichever paths they choose to pursue, according to a source. Despite finalising her divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie remains focused on nurturing her children's interests in various fields including film and politics.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian is Megan Fox's ‘shoulder to cry on’ after her break up with Machine Gun Kelly

Angelina Jolie careful about her children’s career launch

After finalising her divorce from Pitt after eight long years of legal battle, an insider alleged to InTouch, “Angelina’s very aware of the potential her kids have, she has no doubt they’re going to do great things.” The insider continued, “That being said, she’s never pushed them into anything, the last thing she wants is to see them flounder or be forced to do something they’re not passionate about, but she is carefully guiding their careers and setting them up, step by step.”

While Jolie is guiding them, all the kids are learning everything necessary and putting in the effort in their desired fields. The insider told the outlet, “Maddox is the perfect example, he’s worked behind the scenes on a lot of her projects and been her assistant in so many aspects and now he’s the third-assistant director on her next film,” as he landed up a job offer on the Maleficient star’s upcoming film, Stitches, as reported by OK! Magazine.

The source continued, “He’s learning from the ground up, so that eventually, he’ll be ready to direct big feature films. Pax is on the same path. He’s got a huge interest in film and at the moment is looking to become a director of photography.”

Also Read: Jennifer Garner is ‘appalled’ by Ben Affleck's this habit amid divorce struggles

Jolie concerned about her younger children’s career

Pax and Maddox did not fall far from the tree as they have grown interest in the same industry as their parents while the roles may differ. Zahara found her calling in Jolie’s work with the United Nations. The source told the outlet, “Angelina is nurturing Zahara’s dreams with just as much intention” adding that she is “interested in politics and international relations, which, of course, thrills Angelina to no end.”

Jolie’s younger kids may not be adults to worry about their careers yet but they are aiming for the glory. The source shared, “With the younger kids, she’s just as hands-on: Viv is passionate about theatre, so Angelina took that and ran with it by co-producing The Outsiders on Broadway with her, so she’d be able to learn the process alongside her. That was an extraordinary opportunity and not something the average theatre kid gets to experience.”

Regarding Knox and Shiloh, the Girl, Interrupted actor is just as involved, especially since the two children are “getting more comfortable in the spotlight, the sky’s the limit for them, too,” the source added.