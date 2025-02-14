Angelina Jolie suspects Jennifer Aniston backed Brad Pitt on her Oscar snub: Report

Angelina Jolie is reportedly furious after being snubbed by the Oscars, despite earning widespread praise for her performance as Maria Callas. Sources revealed to RadarOnline that she is placing the blame squarely on her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, believing he has used his influence to turn Hollywood against her. She is convinced that Pitt, with possible backing from his other ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who is said to still hold a grudge, played a key role in her lack of recognition during this awards season. Angelina Jolie is reportedly upset after being overlooked by the Oscars, blaming her ex-husband Brad Pitt for using his influence against her, with possible support from Jennifer Aniston.( (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP, jenniferanniston/Instagram))

Jolie doubts Anniston aided Pitt in her Oscar snub

A source told RadarOnline, “Angie feels that Brad purposely tried to make her look like the bad guy in their breakup, and she's convinced his smear campaign worked.” They added, “It's been 20 years since Angelina stole Brad from Jen, but she still hasn't forgiven her. And there are plenty of powerful people in the industry who are on her side.”

However, most of Jolie’s anger is directed towards Pitt, according to the sources. One insider shared, “Angie has told friends that he blanketed Hollywood with disturbing stories about how she willingly destroyed his marriage to Jen and then treated him like crap. This, she said, was supported by Jen and her showbiz allies who have bad-mouthed Angle all over town, ruining her reputation and possibly even her career.”

Pitt not responsible for Jolie’s Oscar snub

A source close to Pitt has strongly denied any claims that he bad-mouthed Jolie or enlistedAniston to spread rumours. Despite receiving a Golden Globe nomination for her role, Jolie lost to Fernanda Torres for her performance in I'm Still Here. The series of snubs has only fueled Jolie's growing resentment toward Hollywood, and insiders believe it could prompt a shift in her career focus, potentially steering her away from the limelight and deeper into her humanitarian work.

The source told RadarOnline, “Angie's been saying for years how badly she wants to leave Tinseltown and all the fake people behind. This is the last straw for her. She wants out."