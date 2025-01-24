Angelina Jolie's ‘heart’ not in awards race after Maria's Oscar snub: ‘This was doomed from…’

Angelina Jolie entered awards season with high hopes for her portrayal in the biopic Maria, but her journey quickly took an unexpected turn. Despite her optimism, the actress faced disappointment after losing out to Demi Moore for a Golden Globe, failing to secure a nomination for a SAG Award, and ultimately being snubbed at the Academy Awards. A source close to Jolie exclusively revealed to In Touch that the series of setbacks left the actress stressed and baffled. Angelina Jolie's hopes for an awards comeback with her role in Maria were dashed after being snubbed at the Academy Awards. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Jolie is surrounded by ‘air of sadness’

The higher level of insider revealed to the outlet, “Number one, the thing that hurts Angelina is her almost total lack of a sense of humour or lightness when she talks about this movie,” and her Netflix-funded, failed awards campaign. The insider continued, “and when you combine that with the actual movie itself, there's this air of sadness and moroseness around her that isn't fun.”

She was counting on her role in Maria to be her big comeback after she spent months preparing for teh role which also included singing. However, the insider suggested that her seriousness might have hurt her chance for the award and opened up the way for critics to scrutinise her performance. The source told the outlet, “She's got a dark personality and Maria Callas' music is uplifting, but her story is not.”

They added, “Angelina also was harmed by the fact that she didn't do her own singing. Even though Rami Malek got away with it six years ago on Bohemian Rhapsody, the mood has shifted and awards voters value authenticity above everything.”

Jolie’s comparison to Timothee Chalamet

The source noted that the music genre has been the trend recently, thus, Maria was easily edged out for the award. The insider shared with the news outlet, “There's also the problem of comparisons to Timmy (Timothee) Chalamet in A Complete Unknown. He did his own signing in that movie and absolutely killed it, stunning even his biggest naysayers. Timothée is even going on SNL next week to sing in character as Bob Dylan, live.”

However, all the good press for Chalamet ended up hurting Jolie’s shot for the Oscars. The source said, “It seems like the new standard for musical biopics, even ones about opera singers, is that you really have to do the singing yourself. This isn't lost on Angelina or her team, no matter how much money they throw behind her otherwise brilliant performance. Timmy's success, plus the real singing done by the women of Wicked, completely overshadowed her.”

While the source highlights the strong backing Jolie received from Netflix, it's clear there was also significant organized opposition to her nomination this year. As In Touch previously reported, a number of A-list stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Annette Bening, Laura Dern, Mary McCormack, Andrea Riseborough, and notably, Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt, have rallied behind Nicole Kidman and Moore’s Oscar aspirations.

This group has also reportedly worked to undermine Jolie’s chances. A second source told the media outlet, “Jen’s group that has been proven to be able to steer the course of the nomination process.” Meanwhile, the first source admitted, “Her heart hasn't been in this awards campaign because she knew she would be held to this impossible standard. This was doomed from the start.”