Anne Hathaway says questioning people on plastic surgery is like 'asking them if they have sex'

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has made it clear that she's not interested in discussing cosmetic procedures like Botox. In a candid statement, she likened inquiries about surgical enhancements to prying into one's sexual life. Anne Hathaway is all set to return to the iconic Princess Diaries franchise through a third part.

On going under the knife

In an interview with Vogue France, in which she is the cover star for November, Anne was asked about cosmetic surgeries. The interviewer reminded the actor of her statement in 2010 when she said, “I have had the same smile since I was little. I don’t want Botox to erase it. When you are an actor, your face must reflect a personality. Otherwise you are just a face”.

The 41-year-old actor was asked if her stance remains the same now.

“It's strange to comment on a sentence from fifteen years ago. I know who the young woman was who said that, I know why she said it, but today, she seems unbearable and moralising to me. As for my opinion on this subject, I would say that asking people about surgery is a bit like asking them if they have sex: it's an extremely intimate question,” she said.

The Devil Wears Prada actor feels female actors face this query more often than men, which is why she doesn’t like having this conversation. The actor finds it “unfairly loaded”.

“One's appearance goes so much further than the cosmetic procedures that one does or does not do... I don't care what actors do to their faces or bodies. I just want everyone to feel radiant. People get plastic surgery for all sorts of reasons that are their own. Whatever means they find to not live crushed by shame or a lack of self-confidence, to feel better, I say bravo,” she added.

On the work front

When it comes to her work life, Anne is all set to return to the iconic Princess Diaries franchise through a third part. The much-awaited third instalment of The Princess Diaries series officially got a go-ahead. The film franchise is based on the young adult novel by Meg Cabot.

As per Variety, The Princess Diaries 3 is produced by Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise. Anne Hathaway will also produce under her Somewhere Pictures banner. The film has been in development for two years. Adele Lim, best known for helming Crazy Rich Asians, has come on board as the director for The Princess Diaries 3. The film will go on floors this year but is yet to get a release date.

The Princess Diaries follows teenager Mia Thermopolis who discovers that her estranged father was the King of a fictional kingdom called Genovia. After her grandmother (played by Julie Andrews) comes forward, Mia must leave her city life to become a princess.