Anne Hathaway says she's been sober for 5 years, reveals the episode that made her quit drinking

Anne on being 5 years sober

Anne said that while she doesn't talk about it often, she's proud that she's been sober for over five years. She considers it a “milestone.” “Forty feels like a gift. The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything,” she said.

On why she turned sober

Back in 2019, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Anne Hathaway had talked about starting her sobriety. “I'm gonna stop drinking while my son's living in my house. I don't totally love the way I (drink) and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings... I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one," she had said.

Will she always remain sober?

Later in the year, she had told Modern Luxury, "I didn't put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem. My last hangover lasted for five days. When I'm at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I'll start drinking again, but that won't be until my kid is out of the house."

Anne will be next seen in The Idea of You, Michael Showalter's romantic comedy opposite Nicholas Galitzine. She'll also star in Flowervale Street and Mother Mary.