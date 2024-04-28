Anne Hathaway opens up on breaking the ice in romantic scenes: 'It's hard to force vulnerability'

Anne Hathaway has always been vocal about her professional experiences. The actor, who received accolades for her latest release The Idea of You, gave some ice-breaking tips. In an interview with India Today, she shared her views on how to handle romantic scenes. (Also read: Anne Hathaway would love to work with Priyanka Chopra: 'How do we make this happen?') Anne Hathaway recently revealed how she manages to break the ice during romantic scenes.

Anne Hathaway shares ice-breaking tips

Anne emphasised on the need to be vulnerable and connect with your co-actor. Talking about her The Idea of You co-star, Nicholas Galitzine, she said, “I think it's just about trying to connect and be vulnerable with each other. It's hard to force vulnerability, but like the way we did it, we were lucky. Nick was amazing because, once he was cast, he was really proactive about, 'Can I text you?' He just showed up with some icebreaker questions. Like, 'What's your favorite food? What will your last meal be? Are you noticing a pattern? Do you know that I'm Greek?' There's more of a statement than a fact.”

The actor further added, “And then, showing each other care and curiosity. I think that kind of let each of us know who the other person was and who we were dealing with. That helped in opening up, as much as knowing that Nick's last meal involves octopus.”

About Anne Hathaway

Anne made her debut with The Princess Diaries. She is known for her roles in Brokeback Mountain, The Devil Wears Prada, Love & Other Drugs, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar and The Intern. She won an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Female Actor in 2013. She was nominated for her role in Les Misérables.

Anne Hathaway's upcoming projects

Anne was recently seen in Michael Showalter's The Idea of You. She will next feature in David Robert Mitchell's sci-fi movie Flowervale Street, co-starring Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery in pivotal characters. Anne will also be seen in David Lowery's epic melodrama Mother Mary.