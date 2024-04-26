Anne Hathaway would love to work with Priyanka Chopra: 'How do we make this happen?'

Anne Hathaway and Priyanka Chopra have crossed paths a couple of times in the recent past thanks to their association with the luxury label Bulgari, of which they are both brand ambassadors. In a new interview with News18, Anne was asked if her and Priyanka have discussed the possibility of working together on a film. Also read: Anne Hathaway shares pic of ‘unforgettable evening’ with Priyanka Chopra Anne Hathaway with Priyanka Chopra at an event in 2022. (File Photo)

Anne Hathaway on working with Priyanka Chopra

The Hollywood actor admitted that the conversation hasn’t happened yet, but she is open to the idea. Anne told the portal, “We discussed a few things that night; that one hasn’t come up yet, but what are we going to do? This is a great idea; how do we make this happen?” She added, “I would love that clearly and now my brain is on fire. I’ll let you know when Priyanka and I have connected."

Anne and Priyanka's connection

Apart from their 2022 meeting in Paris with BLACKPINK's Lisa at a Bulgari event and a 2023 reunion with Zendaya joining them, Anne and Priyanka have gushed about each other in interviews. Years before they greeted each other warmly and posed for photographs together, thanks to Bulgari, Anne admitted to being a Priyanka Chopra fan; she even confessed she Googles her every night.

When Anne raved about Priyanka Chopra in interview

While promoting her 2019 film Serenity with Matthew McConaughey, Anne said in an interview that she Googles Priyanka’s skincare routine for tips. “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her. My God! So right now I am online every night going… ‘What is she… how did she do it’,” she had said.

Anne's latest film is the rom-com The Idea of You, co-starring Nicholas Galitzine. Priyanka is busy filing for her upcoming Hollywood project Heads of State.