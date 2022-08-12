‘Anne Heche isn’t expected to survive’, her rep confirms after severe car accident, actor will be taken off life support

Six Days, Seven Nights actor Anne Heche isn’t expected to survive after suffering from a brain injury in a car accident last week. She is on life support. Her representative issued a statement and said that the actor’s organs will be donated as per her wish. (Also read: Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres reveal they share an ex-girlfriend)

The official statement of the rep said, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the person added on behalf of the family.

“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement continues.”

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” it concluded.

On August 5, Anne’s car smashed into a house in west Los Angeles and caused a fire while the car was still embedded inside the building. Later police said they were probing the matter for driving under the influence. According to LAPD spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee, samples of the actor’s blood contained narcotics. Evidence in the case is still being gathered from the accident and will be presented to the prosecutors if it is warranted once the investigation is done.

Anne is among the popular stars of Hollywood. She gained recognition after appearing in the soap opera Another World in a dual role. She has worked with many popular actors such as Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco and Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights among others. Recently she had recurring roles on the Network TV series’ Chicago P.D. and All Rise. She was also one of the participants in Dancing With The Stars in 2020.

(With inputs from AP)

