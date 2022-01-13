Aquaman star Jason Momoa and The Cosby Show-fame Lisa Bonet have split after 16 years together

American actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are parting ways. The couple announced their decision to split in a joint statement posted on Jason's Instagram on Thursday evening.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” the joint statement read.

The actors added that the love between the two ‘carries on’. “We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” the statement further read.

The statement was accompanied by a number of pictures, not of the couple though. The pictures included one of a sunset sky, one of a person holding a baby bird and wearing a shirt that reads “May my soul shout love”, and another close-up of the hands holding the young bird.

The couple were introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club in 2005 and began dating soon after. They dated for over a decade before tying the knot in 2017. In July 2007, the pair had their first child, Lola, and welcomed their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, in December 2008. Lisa is also mom to actor Zoe Kravitz, from her first marriage with musician Lenny Kravitz.

The joint statement concluded by saying that the couple will continue to co-parent their kids. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L,” it read.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jason spoke about his first date with Lisa, saying, “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, 'I'm Lisa.' I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f--ing fireworks going off inside, man,” he said at the time.

Jason first gained prominence with a role in the TV series Baywatch: Hawaii in the late 90s but his breakthrough role was as Khal Drogo in the hit fantasy show Game of Thrones. He also plays Aquaman in the DC films. Lisa Bonet started her career as a child actor in the 70s and became known as one of the main cast members in The Cosby Show, starting in 1984.

