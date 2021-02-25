IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Army of the Dead teaser: Still no sight of Huma Qureshi in Zack Snyder's epic zombie movie
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
hollywood

Army of the Dead teaser: Still no sight of Huma Qureshi in Zack Snyder's epic zombie movie

  • The first teaser for director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, has been released. Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also features Huma Qureshi, although she isn't seen in the teaser.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST

The first teaser for director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, has been released. The film is intended to kickstart a new franchise for Netflix, which has already put a spinoff and an animated series into production.

The one-minute teaser shows off the film's large-scale action scenes, set in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, where hordes of the undead have taken over the human population. The film follows a group of men and women who come together to stage a heist at a casino. Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also features Huma Qureshi, although she isn't seen in the teaser.


“I had a great time working not just with Zack, but also with [actor] Dave Bautista, the rest of the cast and crew," Huma told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview. "It has been a very enriching experience as an actor, as so much attention to detail has gone into making it. Just learning how things happen on the other side of the world, has been fulfilling."

“It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way,” Snyder told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100%. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters.”

Netflix stepped up to produce the project after it sat stationary at Warner Bros for a decade. “[Warner Bros.] didn’t want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie,” Snyder told EW, “or just didn’t take it that seriously. I was always like, ‘Look guys, this is more than [just a zombie movie],' but it fizzled out.”

Also read: Huma Qureshi gushes about working with Zack Snyder: ‘How many people would get an opportunity like that?’

Slated for a May 21 release on Netflix, the film also stars Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, and Ana de la Reguera.

But first, Snyder has his long-awaited cut of Justice League, which will be released on the HBO Max streaming service on March 18. The four-hour superhero epic will also be made available to audiences around the world, through yet-to-be announced channels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
army of the dead huma qureshi dave bautista zack snyder

Related Stories

Huma Qureshi with the cast of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.
Huma Qureshi with the cast of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.
hollywood

Huma Qureshi prepares for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead with co-stars, shares pics

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2019 07:00 PM IST
Huma Qureshi has shared new pictures and videos as she prepares for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead with her co-stars in New Mexico.
READ FULL STORY
Here’s the first official picture of Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder.
Here’s the first official picture of Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder.
hollywood

Huma Qureshi is missing from first official pic of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. See here

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2019 12:50 PM IST
Actor Huma Qureshi is missing from the first official image of Army of the Dead, director Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix zombie film, starring Dave Bautista and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in their latest selfie.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in their latest selfie.
hollywood

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are 'literally perfect' in new selfie. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Joe Jonas has shared a stunning selfie with his wife, actor Sophie Turner on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
Army of the Dead teaser: Dave Bautista stars in Zack Snyder's zombie film.
hollywood

Army of the Dead teaser: Still no sight of Huma Qureshi in Snyder's zombie movie

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • The first teaser for director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie film, Army of the Dead, has been released. Dave Bautista leads the cast, which also features Huma Qureshi, although she isn't seen in the teaser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland and Zendaya with Jacob Batalon in the Spider-Man: No Way Home title announcement video.
Tom Holland and Zendaya with Jacob Batalon in the Spider-Man: No Way Home title announcement video.
hollywood

Spider-Man 3 finally gets a title: Tom, Zendaya debut Spider-Man No Way Home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have finally revealed the title for the third Spider-Man film. Called Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film will bring together all the Spider-Man actors together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern.
Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern.
hollywood

Ryan Reynolds rules out Green Lantern cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds confirmed that he is not making an appearance as Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Gal Gadot poses for a camera test for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
hollywood

Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • Actor Gal Gadot has said that she was on the verge of giving up acting when she was cast in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Wonder Woman. Read her nostalgic post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot with Zack Snyder.
hollywood

Zack Snyder will not be paid for his cut of Justice League

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Zack Synder has said that he has not been paid anything for his version of Justice League. He argued that this helped him keep full control over the content of his movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian remember Robert Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian remember Robert Kardashian.
hollywood

Kim Kardashian dialled Robert Kardashian's number on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account and remembered her father Robert Kardashian on his birth anniversary. Sister Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also shared photos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike in a still from J Blakeson's new film.
I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike in a still from J Blakeson's new film.
hollywood

I Care a Lot review: Rosamund Pike pilots devilishly entertaining dark comedy

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • I Care a Lot movie review: Rosamund Pike is in proper Gone Girl mode in director J Blakeson's devilishly entertaining dark comedy, out on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff on Wanda Vision,
Elizabeth Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff on Wanda Vision,
hollywood

Elizabeth Olsen is 'very aware' of how nepotism played its part in her career

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Elizabeth Olsen, the younger sister of television stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, recently admitted that she's "very aware" of how nepotism in Hollywood has helped her career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sasha Calle bags pivotal role in Flash.
Sasha Calle bags pivotal role in Flash.
hollywood

Sasha Calle to play Supergirl in The Flash

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Daytime Emmy-nominated actor Sasha Calle has bagged the role of the DC Comics hero Supergirl in The Flash with which she will make her film debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
Cameron Diaz in The Mask.
hollywood

Cameron Diaz says she 'couldn't imagine' returning to a movie set again

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Actor Cameron Diaz opened up about why she "couldn't imagine" getting back into Hollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to work with Ari Aster in his next.
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to work with Ari Aster in his next.
hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix to star in Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Joaquin Phoenix is all set to star in Midsommar and Hereditary director Ari Aster's Disappointment Blvd. This will be Joaquin's first project after winning the Oscar for Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shia LaBeouf exits the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following an appearance in New York, March 20, 2015.(Reuters)
Shia LaBeouf exits the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse following an appearance in New York, March 20, 2015.(Reuters)
hollywood

'Shia LaBeouf made me sleep naked': FKA Twigs levels fresh allegations

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • Singer FKA Twigs has offered more details about the alleged abuse that she faced during her relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
hollywood

Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Cruella stars Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side while sporting a two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
hollywood

Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac