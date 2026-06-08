Aubrey Plaza–Chris Abbott relationship timeline: Actress debuts baby bump at Tony Awards

The 2026 Tony Awards were hosted by pop star Pink and aired from Radio City Music Hall on CBS and Paramount plus.

Abbott was at the ceremony as a nominee, he is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role as Biff Loman in the revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. The production earned nine Tony Award nominations in total, per People .

Plaza who is 41, wore a floor-length black column dress with white pinstripes by Chanel , keeping her hair down and accessories minimal as she cradled her bump. Abbott who is 40, complemented her look in a black velvet jacket, white shirt, black tie and black pants.

Aubrey Plaza made a stunning appearance at the 2026 Tony Awards in New York City on June 7, showing off her baby bump alongside boyfriend Chris Abbott as the couple stepped out in coordinating black outfits.

Aubrey Plaza's dating history Plaza's road to this moment has been marked by both joy and heartbreak.

Jeff Baena

Plaza began dating filmmaker Jeff Baena in 2011. The two became frequent collaborators, working together on Life After Beth, Joshy, Spin Me Round and The Little Hours.

After nearly a decade together, they quietly got married during the pandemic in 2020. Plaza later described it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying: “We got a little bored one night. We got married and I'll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. … I created a very quick love altar in our yard,” per US Magazine.

A medical examiner report later revealed the two had separated in September 2024, per US Magazine. In January 2025, the news came out that Baena died by suicide. Plaza's rep said in a statement: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

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Chris Abbot

Plaza and Abbott were first spotted together in July 2025 and officially began dating in late 2025. The two had previously worked together on the 2020 film Black Bear and the off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in 2023.

In April, People exclusively confirmed Plaza was expecting her first child with Abbott. Plaza spoke about it publicly for the first time on the SmartLess podcast, saying: “Well, there's a baby inside of me. I've always wanted, I've always wanted, I've always wanted to see what that's all about, you know? It just seems so interesting, that whole thing,” per People.

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About the 2026 Tony Awards The ceremony was held at Radio City Music Hall and hosted by Pink, who admitted she was surprised to be offered the gig. “I was like, 'Why? I don't get it,'” she said. Organizers pitched her by pointing out her love of theater and her desire to bring more eyes to the Tonys and that won her over. “I was like, ‘Ah, I hear that I could be useful in some way!’” she said, per the New York Times.

The pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, was hosted by Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess and streamed live on Pluto TV.