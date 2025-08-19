Aubrey Plaza shares insights on coping with grief after husband Jeff Baena's tragic passing; 'Sometimes I just want to…'

Aubrey Plaza opened up about dealing with grief following the passing of her husband Jeff Baena, who died by suicide on January 3 of this year at the age of 47. Jeff Baena, husband of Aubrey Plaza, died by suicide.

During her appearance on the most recent episode of her friend Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Plaza was asked about her well-being after Baena's demise.

Aubrey Plaza discusses daily struggles of grief following husband's death

During their conversation, Poehler mentioned that Plaza's dog, Frankie, had been serving as her “therapy dog” and told The White Lotus star that “Just to get it out the way, people want to see you and want to see how you are, they love you.”

“You've had this terrible, terrible, tragic year. You lost your husband, you've been dealing with that and you've been looking for all different ways in which to feel and find support,” said Poehler, who co-starred with Plaza on Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015.

When the podcast host asked Plaza --“How are you feeling today?”, she replied, “Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm okay, but it's like a daily struggle, obviously.”

Aubrey Plaza compares her grief with film The Gorge

The Agatha All Along star further drew a comparison between her pain and the 2025 film The Gorge, which starred Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, calling it a “really dumb analogy.”

She went on to describe The Gorge, saying: “It's like [an] alien movie or something with Miles Teller. In the movie, there's like a cliff on one side and there's a cliff on the other side, then there's gorge in between and it's filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them.”

Plaza also mentioned that whenever she watches that movie, she “feels like what my grief is like … or what grief could be like.”

She continued that there is a enormous ocean of terribleness that exists there at all times. “Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it's always there.”

Plaza's fans found out that the actress and Baena were married in May 2021 after she called him her “darling husband” in an Instagram post. The two began dating in 2011.