Mon, Jan 05, 2026
Avatar Fire and Ash mints $1 billion at box office; James Cameron is first director with 4 billion-dollar blockbusters

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Jan 05, 2026 08:02 am IST

Avatar Fire and Ash has become the 3rd film releasing in 2025 to cross the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office: James Cameron’s newest offering - Avatar Fire and Ash - has joined the previous two films in the franchise in the billion-dollar club. According to box office tracking sites like Comscore and Box Office Mojo, the film has now grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, largely on the back of a hugely successful run overseas.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office: A still from the James Cameron film.
Avatar Fire and Ash enters the billion-dollar club

On Sunday, Walt Disney Studios, which produced and distributed the film worldwide, said that Avatar Fire and Ash, the third film in Cameron’s Avatar franchise, has brought in $1.03 billion in worldwide ticket sales. Fire and Ash is the third movie in the Avatar series, which has earned a combined $6.35 billion globally. The movie picks up where the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, left off -- with characters Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) mourning the loss of a son. Fire and Ash is also the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, behind China's Ne Zha 2 and Disney's Zootopia 2.

James Cameron's billion-dollar monopoly

This also makes James Cameron the first filmmaker with four directorial titles in the billion-dollar club. Apart from the other two Avatar films, Cameron’s 1997 classic Titanic also earned over $1 billion worldwide. In fact, the other three films all grossed more than $2 billion each, a mark that Fire and Ash would hope to reach as well.

The first film in the franchise, Avatar, which opened in 2009, remains the highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide gross of over $2.9 billion. Thirteen years later, in 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water opened, grossing more than $2.3 billion globally. Before these films, Cameron had directed Titanic, the multi-Oscar-winning sensation that was the highest-grossing film of its time. Titanic, released in 1997, has grossed nearly $2.3 billion worldwide.

(With Reuters inputs)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
