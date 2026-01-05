Avatar Fire and Ash mints $1 billion at box office; James Cameron is first director with 4 billion-dollar blockbusters

Avatar Fire and Ash box office: James Cameron’s newest offering - Avatar Fire and Ash - has joined the previous two films in the franchise in the billion-dollar club. According to box office tracking sites like Comscore and Box Office Mojo, the film has now grossed over $1 billion at the global box office, largely on the back of a hugely successful run overseas. Avatar Fire and Ash box office: A still from the James Cameron film.

Avatar Fire and Ash enters the billion-dollar club

On Sunday, Walt Disney Studios, which produced and distributed the film worldwide, said that Avatar Fire and Ash, the third film in Cameron’s Avatar franchise, has brought in $1.03 billion in worldwide ticket sales. Fire and Ash is the third movie in the Avatar series, which has earned a combined $6.35 billion globally. The movie picks up where the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, left off -- with characters Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) mourning the loss of a son. Fire and Ash is also the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, behind China's Ne Zha 2 and Disney's Zootopia 2.

James Cameron's billion-dollar monopoly

This also makes James Cameron the first filmmaker with four directorial titles in the billion-dollar club. Apart from the other two Avatar films, Cameron’s 1997 classic Titanic also earned over $1 billion worldwide. In fact, the other three films all grossed more than $2 billion each, a mark that Fire and Ash would hope to reach as well.

The first film in the franchise, Avatar, which opened in 2009, remains the highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide gross of over $2.9 billion. Thirteen years later, in 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water opened, grossing more than $2.3 billion globally. Before these films, Cameron had directed Titanic, the multi-Oscar-winning sensation that was the highest-grossing film of its time. Titanic, released in 1997, has grossed nearly $2.3 billion worldwide.

