Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 1: James Cameron film opens at $136 million, loses to Zootopia 2

Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 1: James Cameron’s third instalment in the Avatar franchise took a running start at the box office in the international territories, but faltered at home, leading to a subpar worldwide collection on its opening day. Make no mistake, Avatar: Fire and Ash crossed the $100 million mark in a day, but given the film’s scale and its franchise history, the mark was lower than expected. Avatar Fire and Ash worldwide box office collection day 1: James Cameron takes the viewers back to Pandora.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office update

Avatar: Fire and Ash earned $12 million in previews ahead of its Friday release in the US. It had also earned $43 million overseas in territories like China, where it released before the US and the rest of the world. On Friday, the film added $25 million in North America and $57 million overseas to this number. This took its worldwide gross to $136.9 million on day one. As per Box Office Mojo and Comscore, this includes a staggering $100.4 million from overseas territories. The film is projected to collect over $350 million in its opening weekend worldwide, which will be below the $441 million Avatar: Fire and Ash managed three years ago.

Avatar Fire and Ash loses to Zootopia 2

What makes matters worse for Avatar Fire and Ash is that it has failed to take the biggest opening of 2025. Zootopia 2 earned around $150 million worldwide on its opening day earlier this year, on its way to a record-breaking $560-million opening, the fourth-highest of all time. Fire and Ash now needs to bet on a strong hold on Monday, and sustain via word of mouth if it hopes to breach the $1.5 billion mark worldwide, let alone the $2 billion mark that both other Avatar films have.

All about Avatar Fire and Ash

Fire and Ash is the third of five planned Avatar films from James Cameron, set on a fictitious exomoon called Pandora, where the indigenous Na’vi tribe battle human colonisers. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet reprise their roles from the previous films, while Oona Chaplin joins as a new antagonist.