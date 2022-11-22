Avatar The Way of Water new mesmerising trailer reminds of Game of Thrones, but is enough to light up your day. Watch

The new trailer of Avatar The Way of Water is all that one needs to lighten up a weekday. The mesmerising trailer brings the magical world of Navi people alive on screen with giant blue amphibian dragons ruling the skies as well as the sea as the Sully family teaches their kids the way of life, until tragedy strikes. The James Cameron film will hit screens worldwide on December 16, 13 years after the original blockbuster. Also read: Avatar 4 and 5 may be scrapped if The Way of Water flops, says James Cameron

The new trailer shows more of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri as they teach their kids to ride their individual dragons. The screen lights up with picturesque views of the sea as well as the sky as they go on to learn to fight their own battles until the D-Day when the tragedy strikes in the form of a war with the humans. The trailer also reminds us of the hit Game of Thrones and the more recent prequel, House of the Dragon series as the blue dragons take over the skies in the battlefield.

Avatar released in 2009 and emerged as the highest-grossing film of all time, raking in over USD 2.9 billion globally. The sequels were announced by director James Cameron in 2011 but the film will finally release in theatres worldwide on December 16. Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

James Cameron recently revealed that it took at least 13 years to come up with the screenplay for Avatar 2. According to Variety, he shared that before Avatar: The Way of Water, there was a full 'Avatar 2' screenplay that was written and then thrown into the trash. It turns out that at least an entire year of the 13-year gap between 2009's Avatar and 2022's The Way of Water was spent on a screenplay that will never see the light of day. The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16.

