Avengers Doomsday trailer: The MCU, X-Men and Avengers join forces for a face-off with Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom

Avengers Doomsday trailer: Marvel has finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer of their upcoming release, Avengers Doomsday! Nearly all the heroes of the MCU multiverse are here to join forces as they prepare to face their common villain: Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, marking his Marvel return.

About the trailer

Avengers Doomsday trailer: Nearly every member of the MCU are here to join forces for one last battle.

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The trailer gave fans a glimpse of Chris Hemsworth's Thor fighting Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for the first time. But it is clear that Doom easily has the upper hand over Thor. He then spoke to the newly assembled Avengers, telling them to work together so that they do not lose their members in vain.

The multiverse-swapping instalment also revealed the reunion with Chris Evans’ Captain America, who makes his long-awaited return to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame. Characters from X-Men (Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, and Gambit), The Fantastic Four, along with Loki, Shang-Chi, and the warriors of Wakanda, are also back this time.

Take a look:

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{{^usCountry}} The trailer shows the Marvel heroes assembling, and the list of actors returning for Doomsday is huge! Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, and Rebecca Romijn are some of the names who will appear for the epic battle for survival. How fans reacted {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer shows the Marvel heroes assembling, and the list of actors returning for Doomsday is huge! Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, and Rebecca Romijn are some of the names who will appear for the epic battle for survival. How fans reacted {{/usCountry}}

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“If Thor is so surprised after seeing cap imagine how he's gonna react after meeting Loki,” quipped a fan in the comments section of the trailer. Another said, “Love it that Thor is basically the defacto leader of the heroes here, given he's the only OG Avenger active.” A comment read, “Thank you Marvel for finally making Thor a serious character again. Makes sense that he will be the leader of this team.” “Doom just Aura farmed the most here by stopping stormbreaker that went through all infinity stones and later Killed Thanos,” read a comment.

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The trailer was first unveiled at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April. “Honestly, I could not have imagined reuniting with this amazing team, after such a glorious run of success and creative joy, let alone as a new character,” Reuters quoted RDJ as saying on stage at the CinemaCon.

Avengers: Doomsday will release exclusively in theatres across India on 18th December in premium formats. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.