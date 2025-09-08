Ayo Edebiri responds after being excluded from MeToo, Black Lives Matter questions to Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield

Actor and Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri is receiving widespread praise for her poised and powerful response during a recent press interview at the Venice Film Festival, where she was promoting Luca Guadagnino’s latest film, After the Hunt, alongside co-stars Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield. Ayo Edebiri poised response drew praise on social media, highlighting the ongoing work by activists despite reduced media focus, as she promotes the film After the Hunt.

Ayo responds to questions about MeToo and Black Live Matter

The uncomfortable moment unfolded during a segment with ArtsLife TV, when the interviewer posed a controversial question, directed only at Roberts and Garfield, about the state of Hollywood “after the #MeToo movement and the Black Lives Matter are done.” The phrasing, which implied both movements had ended, immediately raised eyebrows.

Roberts, visibly confused, asked the interviewer to clarify: “Can you repeat that? And with your sunglasses on, I can’t tell which of us you’re talking to.” The interviewer doubled down, saying the question was specifically for Roberts and Garfield, asking for their thoughts on the post-“politically correct era.”

Edebiri, who had not been addressed in the question, stepped in with a firm but thoughtful reply:“I know that that’s not for me, and I don’t know if it’s purposeful if it’s not for me… [but] I don’t think it’s done,” she said. “Hashtags might not be used as much, but I do think that there’s work being done by activists, by people every day that’s beautiful, important work. That’s not finished. That’s really, really active for a reason—because this world’s really charged. And that work isn’t finished at all.”

Garfield echoed her sentiments, adding that both the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements are “absolutely still alive.” Edebiri continued, highlighting the lack of daily headlines compared to several years ago, but emphasising that reduced media coverage does not equate to the work being over.

Internet reacts

The incident has since gone viral, with many on social media applauding Edebiri for addressing what others in the room hesitated to confront, and for doing so with clarity and grace. “Ayo really handled that with such calm and clarity shows how powerful grace under pressure can be,” a fan wrote. "This is how you answer hard questions without feeding the drama," wrote another one.

"Mind you black women founded the #metoo and #blacklivesmatter movements smh. Ayo handled this perfectly," another social media user commented.

"This is so bizarre idk if i’ve ever seen in a press event one singular costar being essentially asked not to answer a question lol (sic," a comment read.

About the film

The film itself, After the Hunt, takes direct aim at the themes discussed in the interview. The drama follows a university professor (played by Julia Roberts) forced to reckon with her past when her star student (Edebiri) accuses a colleague (Garfield) of sexual assault.

After its premiere at Venice, After the Hunt will next open the New York Film Festival later this month before hitting theatres on October 10, distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.