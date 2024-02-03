Back to Black trailer: Marisa Abela embodies Amy Winehouse in her biopic. Watch

The trailer for the biopic that centres around Amy Winehouse's career and her album of the same name is here! On Saturday, Focus Features released the trailer of Back to Black, which stars Marisa Abela as the iconic singer who rose to stardom and then died in 2011 at age 27 from accidental alcohol poisoning. (Also read: Brad Pitt scores latest win in Château Miraval dispute against Angelina Jolie over $500M French Winery) Marisa Abela in a still from Back to Black.

About the trailer

The trailer opens with the voiceover that announces, "I want people to hear my voice." It goes on to trace the journey of the young singer who goes on from writing songs to performing them in concerts, capturing the love and attention of the world steadily. The trailer also gives a peak into the loss and devastation that follows in her personal life, as troubles emerge in her romantic relationship. It also recreates the recording of her iconic track 'Rehab' and the moment she gets to know that she won the Grammy for Record of the Year for the same number.

"Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time," the synopsis reads.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, "I just got the chills to match the tears in my eyes. Am I the only one who felt that especially with the dropping of that last musical note?" Another user wrote, "I think that I need to see the film, but with trailer of scenes, I hope that the movie capture the essence of Amy, cause she deserves that every one see her life story even if is very sad, but her music always be remembered. I love her very much, her music is very unique." A comment also read, "Whew this looks phenomenal. I can't wait to see it."

Back to Black releases in theatres on May 17.

