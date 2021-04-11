BAFTA 2021 time and where to watch: Here's how to live stream the ceremony, where Priyanka Chopra is a presenter

The 74th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA 2021) is taking place this weekend. This year's show has been divided into two parts. The first featured the Craft Awards, which were given out on Saturday, April 10.

The second, the main show, will take place on Sunday, April 11. Priyanka Chopra has been listed as one of the presenters, alongside Asim Chaudhry, Sophie Cookson, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, Pedro Pascal, Jonathan Pryce, Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick and Renée Zellweger. Prince William was also expected to appear at the awards show but he cancelled his participation due to Prince Philip's death.

BAFTA has also nominated Indian actor Adarsh Gourav for his role in The White Tiger. He received a nod in the lead actor category. He is nominated with Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal), late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Mads Mikkelsen, (Another Round) and Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) for the award. Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland and Sarah Gavron’s Rocks lead the nominations with seven nods each.

What time does the BAFTA ceremony begin? The awards show will kick off at 7 pm local time (11:30 pm IST), hosted by Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman. In India, the show will be streamed on SonyLIV.

Also Read: BAFTA 2021 nominations full list: Adarsh Gourav scores nod for White Tiger

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom emerged as the big winner of the first night, winning two awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup on Saturday. Actor-director-writer Noel Clarke, best known for his Kidulthood trilogy, was honoured for his outstanding British contribution to cinema. David Fincher's Mank won Best Production Design, and Rocks won Best Casting. Christopher Nolan's Tenet bagged Special Visual Effects award and Sound of Metal won in the Best Sound category.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON