BAFTA Awards 2023 full list of winners: From Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, here's who won what

BAFTA Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners in best film, lead Actor, best casting and other categories. From Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett, here's who won what.
The 76th British Academy Film Awards, known as the BAFTAs took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on Sunday. Hosted by actor Richard E Grant, the star-studded ceremony saw the German ant-war film All Quiet on the Western Front winning seven awards, including the two big wins awards, Best Film and Best Director. India's All That Breathes, directed by Shaunak Sen was nominated in the Best Documentary category, which went to Daniel Roher's Navalny. (Also read: Shaunak Sen on Oscar nod for All That Breathes: It brings confidence to keep soldiering on)
Here are the complete list of winners:
Best Film – All Quiet on the Western Front
Leading Actress – Cate Blanchett, Tar
Leading Actor – Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Director – Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Casting – Elvis
Best Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front
Adapted Screenplay – All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Editing – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
Cinematography – All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
Best Documentary – Navalny (Daniel Roher)
EE Bafta Rising Star Award – Emma Mackey
Film Not In The English Language – All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin, Elvis
British Short Film – An Irish Goodbye
Make up & Hair – Elvis; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Production design – Babylon; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
Sound – All Quiet On The Western Front; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Original Score – All Quiet On The Western Front; Volker Bertelmann
Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin