    BAFTA Awards 2026 full list of winners: One Battle After Another dominates the night, but no win for Leonardo DiCaprio

    The 2026 BAFTA awards were held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as the big winner.

    Published on: Feb 23, 2026 8:18 AM IST
    By Sugandha Rawal
    The 2026 BAFTA awards turned into a dazzling celebration of cinema, marked by major wins and thunderous applause at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Among the night’s biggest highlights, One Battle After Another emerged as the clear frontrunner, dominating the evening and walking away as the most celebrated winner of the ceremony.

    One Battle After Another took home six awards including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing and Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.
    Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took home six awards including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing and Supporting Actor for Sean Penn. It was followed by Ryan Coogler's Sinners which took home three awards (Original Screenplay, Original Score, Supporting Actress), while Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein swept the crafts categories with three wins of its own.

    Full list of winners

    Hosted for the first time by Alan Cumming, the ceremony celebrated the finest achievements in film over the past year. Read on for the complete list of winners:

    Best Film

    Hamnet

    One Battle After Another – WINNER

    Sentimental Value

    Sinners

    Outstanding British Film

    28 Years Later

    The Ballad Of Wallis Island

    Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

    Die My Love

    H Is For Hawk

    Hamnet – WINNER

    I Swear

    Mr Burton

    Pillion

    Steve

    Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

    The Ceremony

    My Father’s Shadow — WINNER

    Pillion

    A Want In Her

    Wasteman

    Film Not In The English Language

    It Was Just An Accident

    The Secret Agent

    Sentimental Value — WINNER

    Sirāt

    The Voice Of Hind Rajab

    Documentary

    2000 Meters To Andriivka

    Apocalypse In The Tropics

    Cover-Up

    Mr. Nobody Against Putin — WINNER

    The Perfect Neighbor

    Animated Film

    Elio

    Little Amélie

    Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2) — WINNER

    Children’s & Family Film

    Arco

    Boong — WINNER

    Lilo & Stitch

    Zootropolis 2

    Director

    Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia)

    Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

    Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

    Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

    Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

    Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

    Original Screenplay

    Kirk Jones (I Swear)

    Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

    Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent)

    Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

    Ryan Coogler (Sinners) — WINNER

    Adapted Screenplay

    Tom Basden, Tim Key (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)

    Will Tracy (Bugonia)

    Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

    Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

    Harry Lighton (Pillion)

    Leading Actress

    Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) — WINNER

    Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

    Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

    Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

    Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

    Emma Stone (Bugonia)

    Leading Actor

    Robert Aramayo (I Swear) — WINNER

    Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

    Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

    Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

    Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

    Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

    Supporting Actress

    Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)

    Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

    Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) — WINNER

    Carey Mulligan (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)

    Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

    Emily Watson (Hamnet)

    Supporting Actor

    Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

    Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

    Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

    Peter Mullan (I Swear)

    Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

    Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

    Casting

    Lauren Evans (I Swear) — WINNER

    Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme)

    Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)

    Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman (Sentimental Value)

    Francine Maisler (Sinners)

    Cinematography

    Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)

    Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme)

    Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

    Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)

    Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)

    Editing

    Stephen Mirrione (F1)

    Kirk Baxter (A House Of Dynamite)

    Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

    Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

    Michael P. Shawver (Sinners)

    Costume Design

    Kate Hawley (Frankenstein) — WINNER

    Malgosia Turzanska (Hamnet)

    Miyako Bellizzi (Marty Supreme)

    Ruth E. Carter (Sinners)

    Paul Tazewell (Wicked: For Good)

    Make Up & Hair

    Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many (Frankenstein) — WINNER

    Nicole Stafford (Hamnet)

    Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine (Marty Supreme)

    Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine (Sinners)

    Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth (Wicked: For Good)

    Original Score

    Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)

    Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

    Max Richter (Hamnet)

    Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

    Ludwig Göransson (Sinners) — WINNER

    Production Design

    Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Frankenstein) — WINNERS

    Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton (Hamnet)

    Jack Fisk, Adam Willis (Marty Supreme)

    Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (One Battle After Another)

    Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne (Sinners)

    Sound

    Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta (F1) — WINNER

    Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem (Frankenstein)

    Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor (One Battle After Another)

    Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco (Sinners)

    Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner (Warfare)

    Special Visual Effects

    Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon (Avatar: Fire And Ash) — WINNER

    Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington (F1)

    Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell (Frankenstein)

    Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer (How To Train Your Dragon)

    Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti (The Lost Bus)

    British Short Animation

    Cardboard

    Solstice

    Two Black Boys In Paradise — WINNER

    British Short Film

    Magid / Zafar

    Nostalgie

    Terence

    This Is Endometriosis — WINNER

    Welcome Home Freckles

    Ee Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)

    Robert Aramayo — WINNER

    Miles Caton

    Chase Infiniti

    Archie Madekwe

    Posy Sterling

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sugandha Rawal

      Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More

