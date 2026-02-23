BAFTA Awards 2026 full list of winners: One Battle After Another dominates the night, but no win for Leonardo DiCaprio

The 2026 BAFTA awards turned into a dazzling celebration of cinema, marked by major wins and thunderous applause at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Among the night’s biggest highlights, One Battle After Another emerged as the clear frontrunner, dominating the evening and walking away as the most celebrated winner of the ceremony. One Battle After Another took home six awards including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing and Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.

Full list of winners Hosted for the first time by Alan Cumming, the ceremony celebrated the finest achievements in film over the past year. Read on for the complete list of winners:

Best Film Hamnet

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film 28 Years Later

The Ballad Of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet – WINNER

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer The Ceremony

My Father’s Shadow — WINNER

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film Not In The English Language It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value — WINNER

Sirāt

The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Documentary 2000 Meters To Andriivka

Apocalypse In The Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin — WINNER

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2) — WINNER

Children’s & Family Film Arco

Boong — WINNER

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Director Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Original Screenplay Kirk Jones (I Swear)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners) — WINNER

Adapted Screenplay Tom Basden, Tim Key (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)

Will Tracy (Bugonia)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

Harry Lighton (Pillion)

Leading Actress Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) — WINNER

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Leading Actor Robert Aramayo (I Swear) — WINNER

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Supporting Actress Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) — WINNER

Carey Mulligan (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Emily Watson (Hamnet)

Supporting Actor Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Peter Mullan (I Swear)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Casting Lauren Evans (I Swear) — WINNER

Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme)

Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)

Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman (Sentimental Value)

Francine Maisler (Sinners)

Cinematography Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)

Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme)

Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)

Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)

Editing Stephen Mirrione (F1)

Kirk Baxter (A House Of Dynamite)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another) — WINNER

Michael P. Shawver (Sinners)

Costume Design Kate Hawley (Frankenstein) — WINNER

Malgosia Turzanska (Hamnet)

Miyako Bellizzi (Marty Supreme)

Ruth E. Carter (Sinners)

Paul Tazewell (Wicked: For Good)

Make Up & Hair Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many (Frankenstein) — WINNER

Nicole Stafford (Hamnet)

Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine (Marty Supreme)

Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine (Sinners)

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth (Wicked: For Good)

Original Score Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners) — WINNER

Production Design Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Frankenstein) — WINNERS

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton (Hamnet)

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis (Marty Supreme)

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (One Battle After Another)

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne (Sinners)

Sound Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta (F1) — WINNER

Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem (Frankenstein)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor (One Battle After Another)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco (Sinners)

Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner (Warfare)

Special Visual Effects Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon (Avatar: Fire And Ash) — WINNER

Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington (F1)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell (Frankenstein)

Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer (How To Train Your Dragon)

Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti (The Lost Bus)

British Short Animation Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys In Paradise — WINNER

British Short Film Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis — WINNER

Welcome Home Freckles

Ee Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public) Robert Aramayo — WINNER

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling