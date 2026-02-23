BAFTA Awards 2026 full list of winners: One Battle After Another dominates the night, but no win for Leonardo DiCaprio
The 2026 BAFTA awards were held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerged as the big winner.
The 2026 BAFTA awards turned into a dazzling celebration of cinema, marked by major wins and thunderous applause at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Among the night’s biggest highlights, One Battle After Another emerged as the clear frontrunner, dominating the evening and walking away as the most celebrated winner of the ceremony.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took home six awards including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing and Supporting Actor for Sean Penn. It was followed by Ryan Coogler's Sinners which took home three awards (Original Screenplay, Original Score, Supporting Actress), while Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein swept the crafts categories with three wins of its own.
Full list of winners
Hosted for the first time by Alan Cumming, the ceremony celebrated the finest achievements in film over the past year. Read on for the complete list of winners:
Best Film
Hamnet
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later
The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet – WINNER
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
The Ceremony
My Father’s Shadow — WINNER
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Film Not In The English Language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value — WINNER
Sirāt
The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Documentary
2000 Meters To Andriivka
Apocalypse In The Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin — WINNER
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated Film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2) — WINNER
Children’s & Family Film
Arco
Boong — WINNER
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia)
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) — WINNER
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Original Screenplay
Kirk Jones (I Swear)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent)
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners) — WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
Tom Basden, Tim Key (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)
Will Tracy (Bugonia)
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) — WINNER
Harry Lighton (Pillion)
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) — WINNER
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo (I Swear) — WINNER
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) — WINNER
Carey Mulligan (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Emily Watson (Hamnet)
Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Peter Mullan (I Swear)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) — WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Casting
Lauren Evans (I Swear) — WINNER
Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme)
Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)
Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman (Sentimental Value)
Francine Maisler (Sinners)
Cinematography
Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)
Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme)
Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another) — WINNER
Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)
Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)
Editing
Stephen Mirrione (F1)
Kirk Baxter (A House Of Dynamite)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another) — WINNER
Michael P. Shawver (Sinners)
Costume Design
Kate Hawley (Frankenstein) — WINNER
Malgosia Turzanska (Hamnet)
Miyako Bellizzi (Marty Supreme)
Ruth E. Carter (Sinners)
Paul Tazewell (Wicked: For Good)
Make Up & Hair
Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many (Frankenstein) — WINNER
Nicole Stafford (Hamnet)
Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine (Marty Supreme)
Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine (Sinners)
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth (Wicked: For Good)
Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)
Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
Max Richter (Hamnet)
Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
Ludwig Göransson (Sinners) — WINNER
Production Design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Frankenstein) — WINNERS
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton (Hamnet)
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis (Marty Supreme)
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (One Battle After Another)
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne (Sinners)
Sound
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta (F1) — WINNER
Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem (Frankenstein)
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor (One Battle After Another)
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco (Sinners)
Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner (Warfare)
Special Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon (Avatar: Fire And Ash) — WINNER
Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington (F1)
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell (Frankenstein)
Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer (How To Train Your Dragon)
Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti (The Lost Bus)
British Short Animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys In Paradise — WINNER
British Short Film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis — WINNER
Welcome Home Freckles
Ee Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)
Robert Aramayo — WINNER
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
