Barbie box office day 2 collection: Margot Robbie's film mints over 6 crore India, witnesses slight increase

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, witnessed a slight increase in its box office collection in India on day two of its release. The film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles earned over ₹6 crore. (Also Read | Here's how Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley is involved in her new film Barbie)

Cast of Barbie

Margot Robbie as Barbie in Greta Gerwig film.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film also stars Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans and Will Ferrell. Barbie's release clashed with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box office.

Barbie's box office collection in India

According to a Sacnilk.com report, Barbie has minted ₹6.50 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. The total earning of the film is ₹11.50 crore so far. The film minted ₹5 crore in India on the first day of its release.

Barbie's overall estimated collection

According to Deadline, Barbie is set to earn "an estimated $300 million + worldwide start through tomorrow (Sunday) (eyeing $150M+ each, from North America and a combined 69 overseas markets)". It also said that on Friday the film earned "$43 million on 25,451 screens from 69 markets" internationally. Deadline added that the overseas cumulative through Friday is $88.4 million.

Barbie's review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Margot Robbie makes for a great Barbie because she allows herself to be used as both a mannequin and a conduit of revolution, as and when required. She plasters a wide grin on her face so impressionably that when she tears up for the first time, one can't help but feel miserable for her “achy, but good feeling.”

It added, "Ken is the antithesis of patriarchy in the Barbie world. But Ryan Gosling, upon Ken learning A-Z about patriarchy, plays him so deliciously that it makes for a sound self-deprecating study of masculinity. Watch him admire his flexing muscles while talking or walk like a cowboy from a good ol' Western in the real world. Ryan Gosling gets the brief, makes a whole meal of his part, and doesn't mind using his disarming machismo as a tool to subvert patriarchy."

