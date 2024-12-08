Barry Keoghan claps back at ‘disgusting commentary’ on his looks, character post break up with Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan is responding to the online scrutiny following his split with Sabrina Carpenter. The actor took to his X account to post a long statement addressing the “disgusting commentary” and “absolute lies” that are being spread about his looks and family. Barry and Sabrina reportedly called it quits earlier this month. (Also read: Did Sabrina Carpenter breakup with Barry Keoghan because he cheated? Internet is not happy with the revelations) Barry Keoghan deactivated his Instagram after split from Sabrina Carpenter.

Barry's statement

In his statement, Barry wrote: "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don’t respond to. I have to respond now because it’s getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.”

'Crossing a line'

He went on to address the lies that were spread regarding his personal life. He added, "Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and now dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting on my baby boys door intimidating them. That's crossing a line. Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what. I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all Thank u x.”

Barry shares a son Brando with his ex-partner Alyson Sandro. The actor did not take the name of Sabrina in his statement on mention the split. Earlier there were reports that stated that he cheated on Sabrina with an influencer, who is believed to be Breckie Hill, a social media personality with over four million followers on TikTok. Neither Barry nor Sabrina have commented on this matter.

The 25-year-old pop star and 32-year-old Hollywood actor sparked romance rumours in early December 2023 after they were pictured dining together in Los Angeles. He also made an appearance in her Please Please Please music video.