Did Barry Keoghan cheat on Sabrina Carpenter? Influencer Breckie Hill fuels rumours

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 05, 2024 11:44 PM IST

Amid the rumours about Barry Keoghan's infidelity, some eagle-eyed fans believe he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill, 21.

Sabrina Carpenter's split from Barry Keoghan has sent shockwaves among her fanbase. On Tuesday, an insider told People that the pair have “decided to take a break.” While fans agreed with the source calling them both “young and career-focused,” the sudden nature of their breakup raised several eyebrows, with several reports accusing the Irish actor of cheating on the 25-year-old pop star.

Barry Keoghan has been accused of cheating on Sabrina Carpenter with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill
Did Barry Kheogan cheat on Sabrina Carpenter with TikTok influencer?

Shortly after the news about Carpenter's split from Keoghan broke, internet sleuths began digging deep into the matter. Amid the rumours about the 32-year-old actor's infidelity, some eagle-eyed fans believe he cheated on the Please, Please, Please singer with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill.

The speculation comes after the popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted a blind item alleging that Keoghan was unfaithful to Carpenter. “On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cozy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous LA based influencer (who’s particularly big on tiktok),” it read.

While the account did not name the influencer, Carpenter's fans believe it was Hill. “I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in LA after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way,” the blind item added.

By putting the dots together, Carpenter's fans narrowed the clues down to the 21-year-old, who further fueled the fire by re-posting a video that claimed Kheogan cheated on the Feather singer. “Trouble in paradise, it has been confirmed Barry cheated on Sabrina with TikTok Influencer @Breckie Hill,” the video caption reads, as reported by Page Six.

