Barry Keoghan source shuts down Sabrina Carpenter cheating allegations: Infidelity reports are ‘entirely fabricated’

Infidelity was reportedly not a factor fuelling Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s split. A source has seemingly shut down the divisive chatter surrounding the speculated ex-couple. Barry Keoghan has been accused of cheating on Sabrina Carpenter with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill.

Earlier this week, a source told People that the “young and career-focussed” pair that dated on and off for about a year had decided to “take a break.” Since then, the Saltburn actor has been embroiled in fierce speculations working against him, as influencer Breckie Hill reposted TikTok videos “confirming” that he cheated on the “Espresso” hitmaker.

All about Barry Keoghan cheating rumours

Popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi previously got the rumour mill running by posting a blind item that read, “On the closing night of her biggest tour to date in LA, he was busy getting very cosy at San Vincente Bungalows with a blonde, semi-famous LA based influencer (who’s particularly big on tiktok).”

The post added, “I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in LA after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.”

The person alleging that Keoghan had been unfaithful to Carpenter also claimed that the LA-based influencer had “gone to find” the Irish actor in the UK during a filming schedule because she was “eager to keep him company.”

Source rubbished infidelity allegations

Internet sleuths believed that Hill was the unnamed woman driving a wedge between Sabrina and Barry. The influencer reposting all sorts of videos and visual content fuelling the claims didn’t help Keoghan’s case, either.

However, another insider has since risen to the 32-yeard-old Hollywood star’s support. “He was a fantastic boyfriend to her and was very present through all she was going through as her career took off – he worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most,” the source advocated for Barry. “They had a great relationship and he really cared deeply about her – which you could see via the comments he would often leave on her Instagram page.”

Directly addressing the cheating rumours, they continued, “He was always very faithful to her from the start, there was no third party involved in their break or at any other point in their relationship. Reports indicating otherwise are entirely fabricated.”

Barry Keoghan after Sabrina Carpenter relationship

Weighing in on how the Eternals star was working through the reported breakup, the insider said, “He is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date.”

“He worked hard to get here and remains focused – and though he and Sabrina are on a break – that isn’t setting him back in any way – he has a lot of fortitude.”

In his speculated post-romance era, the highly acclaimed actor has focussed his energy on being “a devoted dad” to his 2-year-old son Brando, whom he shares with former girlfriend Alyson Sandro. Meanwhile, he is also filming Amazon’s Crime 101, and will star in Bring Them Down and Hurry Up Tomorrow in addition to dedicating his time to philanthropic work by making a case for the foster care system and working with The Hazel Project.