Ben Affleck acts distant with Jennifer Lopez's kids amid divorce: ‘He hasn’t seen…'

Jennifer Lopez has remained close to Ben Affleck’s children from his previous marriage and shares a special bond with the eldest, Violet amid the divorce. Meanwhile, Affleck has maintained his distance from Lopez’s twins. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, pic credit- BACKGRID via pagesix

The former couple did not share any children but Affleck is father to three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 whom he shares with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Lopez is the mother of 16-year-old twins, Max and Emma she shares with Marc Anthony from her previous marriage.

Also Read: Jennifer Garner enjoys romantic dinner with John Miller amid claims he ‘doesn’t like ex Ben Affleck making…’

Ben Affleck is distant from Lopez’s children

Earlier Lopez told the world what a great dad Gone Girl actor was. The source said the On The Floor singer is “still close to Garner and all five kids,” while Affleck is “close to his three kids” but “has not been in touch with her kids.” The source added, “The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids,” as reported by People.

Lopez was in attendance at Samuel’s graduation ceremony in June and enjoyed a vacation with Violet in the Hamptons in July. The source said, “But she's also close to Marc's kids from [his] previous relationship. She keeps in touch with the children and she's a good mom.”

Earlier in August, a source told People that rekindling romance with Lopez helped "become a family man again.” The source continued, "Family is very important to both of them, and together they were family people — and the connection doesn't end.”

Also Read: Ben Affleck's influence over J.Lo's documentary revealed amid divorce: ‘He had control…’

‘Kids are top priority’

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 which also marked the second anniversary of their Georgia nuptials. The source revealed that after the divorce, the former couple’s main concern remains to be their kids. The source said, “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

In 2021, in talks with Good Morning America, Affleck opened up about being a father and how his kids’ opinion is the only thing that matters to him. He said, “I will be long dead and someone will ask my kids, 'What was your dad like?' and that is when I will know what my life was worth."