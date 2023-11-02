Ben Affleck and ex-Jennifer Garner's awkward Halloween moment, were they arguing outside school?

On Tuesday morning, Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, parents to Violet (17), Seraphina (14), and Samuel (11), shared an awkward Halloween celebration at their children's school. The pair, who officially divorced in 2018, seemed to be caught in a passionate conversation, with Garner sporting a visible frown. Witnesses noted the tension in the air as they exchanged words. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's awkward Halloween encounter at children's school.(X)

Despite the initial tension, there appeared to be a moment of reconciliation. Garner cracked a smile, and Affleck gently rested his hand on her bicep, suggesting an amicable resolution. Both dressed for the fall weather, Affleck looked dapper in a cream blazer over a gray sweater, while Garner opted for black camouflage leggings, a long-sleeve shirt, and a puffer vest.

However, the situation took a turn when Affleck accidentally backed his black Mercedes-Benz into another vehicle later in the day. Annoyance was written all over his face as he assessed the damage.

This public encounter follows Affleck's recent appearance with his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, at Pia Miller’s birthday party, where Lopez dazzled in a curve-hugging lime green Tom Ford dress. Despite the history between Affleck and Garner, insiders claim that Lopez has played a positive role in bridging gaps between the exes, fostering a healthy co-parenting environment for their children.

According to sources, the drama of their past and the emotional turmoil of divorce are now distant memories. Affleck, Garner, and Lopez have moved to a "better place," working together for the sake of their respective families. It's worth noting that both Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are on friendly terms, emphasizing the importance of harmony in their blended family dynamics.