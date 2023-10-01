News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Lopez has heated exchange with Ben Affleck inside car, days after his intimate meeting with ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has heated exchange with Ben Affleck inside car, days after his intimate meeting with ex Jennifer Garner

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 01, 2023

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly got into a heated exchange and looked tensed in the latest pictures that have surfaced online.

Jennifer Lopez seemed to engage in a heated conversation with husband Ben Affleck. If the recent report by Page Six is anything to go by, several pictures show how things got a little intense between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as they threw stoic expressions at each other. This incident arrives just a few days after Ben was seen sharing an affectionate moment with his former partner Jennifer Garner. (Also read: Ex-flame Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share cozy private moment inside car in LA)

Jennifer Lopez was seen with a stoic expression inside the car as Ben Affleck made hand gestures to make his point.
Latest pictures of Jennifer and Ben

In pictures obtained by Page Six, which are now going viral, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen at a drive through in Los Angeles on Friday where it seemed as if they were engaged in a heated exchange of words. In one of the pictures, the Argo director was seen in the driver's seat as he talked with animated hand gestures while Jennifer sat beside and listened silently. She then reportedly gave a glaring look at Ben as he continued to make his point.

Even as the pictures painted a scenario which reflected something was afoot between the couple, a source close to the couple told Page Six on Saturday that there was “nothing heated about their discussion.” Neither Jennifer nor Ben have responded or reacted to these reports yet.

More details

The heated exchange arrives just a few days after Ben was seen sharing a hug with his former partner Jennifer Garner. The two of them were spotted in her car in Los Angeles, with their youngest daughter, Seraphina who was spotted sitting on the passenger seat beside Ben. The exes have remained friendly as they co-parent their three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Ben and Jennifer married in 2005, and announced their separation in 2015, a day after their 10th anniversary. The duo finalized their divorce in 2018 amid rumours of the Air director's infidelity and gambling issues. Ben rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez in 2021 and tied the knot in September that year at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Last month, the Hustlers star celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary by posting photos from their wedding day on her Instagram. "One year ago today…Dear Ben, Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life…Jennifer," she wrote in the caption.

