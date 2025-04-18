Ben Affleck says he ‘hated’ getting into Batman suit, found it difficult to film: ‘It does not make you feel heroic’

Actor Ben Affleck is not a mighty fan of the batsuit. The actor, who first played Batman in the film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, shared how the suit was ‘horrendous’ to wear during the shooting of the film. In an interview with GQ, Ben recalled how filming in that suit was extremely exhausting and made him sweat even more than he does normally. (Also read: Ben Affleck calls playing Batman 'excruciating', says he lost interest in superhero movies: My own son was scared...) Ben Affleck donned on the Batman suit for the DC Extended Universe film.

What Ben said

During the interaction, Ben talked about the shooting experience and said, “I hated the Batsuits. The Batsuits are horrendous to wear. They’re hot for one thing. They don’t breathe. They’re made to look the way they want them to look. There’s no thought put into the human being. So what happens is that you just start sweating. I’m already — I sweat, you know what I mean? So in that thing, you’d just be pouring water.”

‘You’re instantly exhausted’

He went on to add, “It just made it difficult to make the movie, because you’re so hot. It also does not make you feel very heroic, because you’re instantly exhausted and really sweaty. Maybe Christian [Bale] or Rob [Pattinson], guys like that, were just better at dealing with it.”

In the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Henry Cavill starred as Superman. The film was directed by Zack Snyder and received mixed response after release. He also appeared as Batman in Suicide Squad and Justice League. After Ben, it was actor Robert Pattinson who took on the role of Batman in Matt Reeves's The Batman. The film released in 2022.

On the work front, Ben is gearing up for the release of The Accountant 2, which is set to be released in theaters on April 25.