Ben Affleck showers praise on ‘spectacular’ Jennifer Lopez for this reason amid their divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to part ways earlier this year, after months of speculations that their relationship was going through a rough patch. She is now gearing up for the release of Unstoppable, which has been produced by Ben. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ben made a surprising comment on Jennifer, praising her performance in the upcoming sports biopic. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez is still ‘obsessed’ with ex husband Ben Affleck after split: Report) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at premiere of the film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. (REUTERS)

What Ben said about Jennifer

In the interview, Ben said: “Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome], and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film.”

He went on to add, “Jennifer is spectacular… It is another one which we are really, really proud of. I think if there is any sort of cue to what success we have had so far and that we believed in the right people and Unstoppable is an example of that.”

More details

Unstoppable marks the directorial debut for William Goldenberg. In the film, Jennifer plays Judy, the mother of high-school wrestler Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who, though born with only one leg, doggedly pursued – and achieved – his dream of becoming a US university champion. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Ben and Jennifer, first began dating on the sets of Gigli (2003). They got engaged in 2002, and were due to marry in 2003, but decided to split up in early 2004, just four months after their scheduled wedding. In 2021, they got back together 17 years after their initial split. The two finally tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.