When Benedict Cumberbatch's mother thought he wasn't 'good-looking enough to play Sherlock'

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch turned 46 on Tuesday. Benedict gained popularity by playing a modern Sherlock Holmes in the television series Sherlock in 2010. But do you know, Benedict's mother, actor Wanda Ventham was shocked when he bagged the role because she thought Benedict wasn't good-looking enough to play the famous detective. Also Read: Elizabeth Olsen refused to watch Dr Strange 2 because Disney watermark on screener was too 'distracting'

Benedict is the recipient of several accolades, including a British Academy Television Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Laurence Olivier Award, in addition to nominations for two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards.

A few years back, Benedict's Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat revealed that Benedict’s mother, Wanda Ventham, wasn’t sure he was up for the role. He told Times Out in an interview, “Benedict’s mum didn’t think he was good-looking enough to play Sherlock. Nobody did. He never thought of himself as good-looking and everyone casually agreed with him. He still regards it as preposterous that he’s become this sex symbol."

Apart from playing the role of Sherlock Holmes, he has played the role of Dr Stephen Strange in several films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Doctor Strange (2016) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). He has also appeared in award-winning films such as Amazing Grace (2006), 12 Years a Slave (2013), The Imitation Game (2014), 1917 (2019), The Courier (2020), The Power of the Dog (2021) and many others.

Benedict will be seen next in The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. The actor will play lead in the film, which will also star actors Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade. The filming of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar began earlier this year in London. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON