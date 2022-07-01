Elizabeth Olsen refused to watch Dr Strange 2 because Disney watermark on screener was too 'distracting'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in theatres to positive reviews and got the cash registers ringing at the box office. However, the female lead Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch in the film, has revealed that she has not watched the film yet. The actor first skipped the premiere due to a cold and then refused to watch the screeners sent to her due to a watermark on them that was ‘distracting’ enough for her to not see the film at all. Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness review: Sam Raimi perfectly blends horror, adventure in a visual spectacle

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) trying to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell, which he cast in the 2021 blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, causing villains from across the multiverse to invade the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

Elizabeth made the confession on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to Variety, she said, “I’m not one of those [actors who doesn’t watch her own movies]. I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better. But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it. And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that. My name was on it and the exact time and date. It’s just distracting."

Elizabeth's performance in the film was called a ‘scene stealer’. The Hindustan Times of the film read, “If you thought her performance in WandaVision was applause-worthy, wait till you see her elevate it further. She combines the torment of a mother and the menace of a deranged magical being quite seamlessly. Watch this movie for her and you won't be disappointed.”

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film stars also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in May.

