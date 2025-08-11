Bill Skarsgård’s must-watch roles ahead of The Crow’s OTT release

The Crow (2024), starring Bill Skarsgård, will be available to stream in India on Lionsgate Play from August 14, 2025. This gives viewers a chance to relive some of the actor's most memorable performances. Throughout his career, Skarsgård has appeared in a wide variety of projects, from short yet significant cameos to groundbreaking major roles. Bill Skarsgård in The Crow

Bill Skarsgård films to watch on OTTplay Premium ahead of The Crow OTT release

Bill Skarsgård makes a brief but impressive appearance as Zeitgeist, a mutant possessed by a peculiar ability to spew acidic bile in Deadpool 2. Although he only appears for a short while, his debut to the X-Force team is visually stunning and darkly humorous. The appearance shows that even in ensemble-driven, Skarsgård can make an impression, even though the character isn't completely explored in the film.

Skarsgård provided the voice for Kro, the Deviants' leader, in Marvel's Eternals. The CGI- heavy antagonist added a lot of gravitas with the character's philosophical edge and ominous demeanour. Even though Skarsgård didn't make a physical appearance on screen, Kro's menacing and complex personality was brought to life by his vocal performance. His nuanced acting in this role showcased his ability to not only alter his appearance but also effectively convey characters through his voice.

Skarsgård cast the physically challenging role of "Boy," a deaf-mute martial artist seeking retribution after his family was murdered, in this dystopian action-comedy. Because the character did not speak a word, Skarsgård had to communicate his emotions and intensity through his body language, battle choreography, and physical expressions. He established himself as an adaptable, daring actor because of the film's wacky humour and heightened action sequences, which allowed him to experiment with a unique performance style.

Skarsgård played the titular character of Count Orlok, a particularly physically demanding role, in the gothic horror film Nosferatu directed by Robert Eggers. To pull off the terrifying performance, the actor had to lose a lot of weight, experiment with several voices, and wear a lot of prosthetics. He managed to convey the terrifying aspects of the vampire Orlok while still capturing his seductive charm. The end result was a performance that garnered him a lot of critical acclaim and became a horror genre highlight in 2024.

The Crow (2024) - Streaming on Lionsgate Play [OTTplay Premium] from August 14, 2025

In The Crow reboot, Skarsgård plays the role of Eric Draven, who is brought back to life to exact revenge for the murder of his fiancée Shelly (FKA Twigs) and himself. The tragic romance and gothic tone of the part called for dramatic acting chops. An original and considerate take on the iconic cult figure, his portrayal of Draven reveals a vulnerable side beneath the violent façade.

It: Welcome to Derry (October 2025) - JioHotstar [OTTplay Premium]

It: Welcome to Derry is the upcoming series in which Skarsgård will reprise his most famous horror role as Pennywise. The miniseries will go into the background of Derry's haunting and the legend around him, taking place decades before the events of the It movies. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return as the unnerving clown, wondering how he would adapt the act for television while retaining the same terrifying energy that made him iconic in the movies.