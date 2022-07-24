Black Panther 2: Marvel unleashes stunning first look at post-Chadwick Boseman Wakanda. Watch

The first look/teaser for Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther 2 dropped at the San Diego Comic Con on Saturday. The film will mark the return of the Black Panther after the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Chadwick died at 43 years old of colon cancer, leaving his fans across the world in in shock and grief, and the future of his Black Panther series in a limbo. (Also read: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer brings back Sauron, Balrog; shows more of Second Age. Read full breakdown)

However, director Ryan seems to have come through. After a massive overhaul of the script for a post-Chadwick world, he takes fans back to Wakanda as the empire faces new fears. Queen Mother Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, takes over the United Nations, pleading the case for her country, as she calls herself ‘Queen of the most powerful nation in the world’. “And my entire family is gone,” she tells men in suits.

However, we did spot Shuri (Letitia Wright) more than a few times. She is seen leading what appears to be a funeral, taking in a new apprentice and recreating her warm lab meet-up with T'Challa from the first film. Lupita Nyongo's Nakia is also seen in a few bits. There are underwater scenes of a child being born and men hitching rides across the ocean on massive whales. A fighter emerges from the river and a battle begins. Also, Martin Freeman is back in his favourite Wakanda.

Black Panther 2 is due to arrive in theaters on November 11 and serve as the conclusion to Phase 4. Ryan paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the comic con. “The impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever,” he said.

Phase 5, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said, will kick off in February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and conclude with Thunderbolts in July 2024. The new Blade, starring Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, also got a release date of November 3, 2023, and Captain America and the New World Order, featuring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, will hit theaters on May 3, 2024.

